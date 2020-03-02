Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera was first to break the news that Dorrell had hired Chris Wilson as CU's new defensive line coach and Demetrice Martin to coach the defensive backs.

On Monday morning, it was reported that Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell planned to make a pair of new hires.

Martin, 47, comes to Colorado via Arizona, where he has overseen the Wildcats' cornerbacks since 2018. Previously, he spent 2012-17 coaching DBs at UCLA.

From 2006-07, he was a G.A. at USC and from 2009-2011 he was Washington's cornerbacks coach. Notably, Martin was the only UA coach not to be fired during or after the 2019 season.

Wilson, 51, is no stranger to Colorado. Under head coach Gary Barnett, he coached the Buffs' d-line from 2000-04. After CU, he coached at Oklahoma from 2005-09 and from 2010-12, Mississippi State.

In 2013, he oversaw Georgia's defensive line before taking a similar position at USC from 2014-15.

His coaching history dates back to 1993; since 2016, he has coached in the NFL.

Wilson coached the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line from 2016-18, winning a Super Bowl LII ring with the team in 2018. In 2019, he became d-line coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

Matt McChesney of Six Zero Strength + Fitness, who was coached by Martin while at CU in the early 2000s, expressed excitement at the hiring news of his former coach.