CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell recaps Wednesday's practice, provides injury/personnel update

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell speaks with reporters following the Buffs' Wednesday morning practice.

Dorrell talks about the breaking news today that the Buffaloes (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) would not be playing on Friday evening. Instead, they will host Utah (1-2) at Folsom Field on Saturday morning.

The 10:05 a.m. kickoff is set to be the earliest start to a game in Folsom Field's 97-year history; the move came about due to the cancellation of Ohio State and Michigan's game, initially slated for that time.

FOX will broadcast the game nationally and former Buffs quarterback Joel Klatt will handle color commentator duties alongside play-by-play man Gus Johnson.