CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell recaps UCLA win, looks ahead to road contest at Stanford

Dorrell also gave an injury report and updated the statuses of a few banged up Buffs.

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell conducted his weekly press conference on Monday, where he looked back at the Buffs' 48-42 season-opening win over UCLA last Saturday while also looking ahead to facing Stanford on the road this weekend.

Senior wide receiver K.D. Nixon did not play on Saturday's win over UCLA. Dorrell said after the game that Nixon could have played, but the Buffs wanted to err on the side of caution and let him fully get back to 100%.

On Monday, Dorrell indicated that Nixon is still day-to-day and did not say definitively if he'll plat at Stanford.

"(With) K.D. Nixon, he’s going to be listed weekly, day-to-day," Dorrell said. "He’s close to full speed and we’re going to continue to see what he looks like this week and make a determination later in the week."

Junior center Colby Pursell and junior STAr backer Chris Miller also exited the UCLA game with apparent injuries.

Pursell played 70 of the team's 96 offensive snaps Saturday and was replaced at center by sophomore Josh Jynes. Junior Isaiah Lewis saw action at the STAR position following Miller's multiple trips to the sideline.

Dorrell said he'll wait to see how the week plays out, but here and now, both Miller and Pursell are not looking like they'll be good to go for this upcoming weekend.

“They sustained a couple injuries there in the course of the game," Dorrell said. "I would say they’re doubtful right now (to play at Stanford). There’s a chance that they can play — today’s Monday — and a lot of things can improve by the end of the week, but those guys are trying to get themselves back."

"They’ve had great rehab days yesterday and today so we’ll see how things progress throughout the week.”

See Dorrell's full remarks after Monday's practice via the video below: