Karl Dorrell previews CU's Spring Showcase, set for Saturday afternoon

With 13 of 15 spring practices now complete, the Buffaloes are gearing up for their annual Showcase this Saturday at Folsom Field, an event that is open to the public.

CU's 15th and final practice, all of which will be viewable on Saturday, will feature an hour-long scrimmage from roughly 2 to 3 p.m. Individual drills will comprise the first hour of practice, which starts at 1.

While the Buffs will complete practice No. 14 on Friday evening, Karl Dorrell is looking forward to putting a bow on this spring in front of fans.

"Friday will be more — (players) will be in just helmets, so there'll be some situational stuff, non-contact stuff on Friday.," he said.

He's offered critiques at times, but on the whole, Dorrell has appeared pretty pleased with how his team has conducted itself this spring.

"We're gonna have some fun," Dorrell said of Saturday's scrimmage. "It was really a good spring. We've got two more practices, so I want to finish strong and show our fans really what to look for in the fall. There's definitely some promising stuff that we're doing and we need to showcase a little bit of that this Saturday and continue to work this summer."

For as geared up for Saturday as CU's coaches and players are, don't expect to see the Buffs' entire playbook being put into action.

Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford recalled how, last year, when at Minnesota and preparing for a Sept. 18 game against the Buffs, he and the Gophers' staff studied Colorado's 2021 Spring Showcase as a way to get a look at the team.

Thus, knowing that Saturday presents a scouting opportunity for CU's 2022 opponents, Sanford plans to keep things somewhat cut and dry from a playcalling perspective.