Karl Dorrell previews Colorado's upcoming start to spring ball

On Tuesday afternoon, Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell joined media members over Zoom to discuss Colorado's upcoming slate of 15 spring practices, the first of which starts Wednesday in Boulder.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, this batch of spring practices represents the first since Dorrell arrived at CU in which social distancing, masks and other restrictions won't be a factor.

"We're just excited to get back on the field" he said. "But with that excitement, we know tat there's a lot of work to be done."

For Dorrell, his staff and his players, the next month represents an important period of time in which numerous to-do items will look to be tackled.

For starters, Dorrell's six new assistant coaches will take the field with their respective position groups for the first time beginning Wednesday.

The newest of those coaches, Gerald Chatman, who is overseeing the d-line, was hired only on March 7 and has been getting settled in Boulder for about two weeks.

A primary task on the plate of Dorrell's is taking the first steps at implementing first-year coordinator Mike Sanford's offensive scheme.

Dorrell made note repeatedly of CU's 4-8 2021 campaign and how players and coaches alike were eager to get to work with the intention of laying the preseason groundwork necessary to improving across the board in 2022.

Key to that happening will be the success of Sanford's offense, and over the next 15 practices, he will get his first crack at trying to better a CU offensive unit that finished 126th in passing offense last year among 130 FBS programs.

However, Dorrell did not have any illusions about forging a new identity for the Buffs' offensively overnight.

"We don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like as a breakdown, but…we want to create balance," he said. "We want to be able to throw the ball much, much better than what we (did) a year ago, where we didn’t have a lot of yards and a lot of touchdowns and a high completion percentage.

"We want to improve our running game, so, there’s definitely a lot of areas offensively that we want to make sure we address. But I think the identity part will define itself at some point, it’s hard to say what that is right now.”