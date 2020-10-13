CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell pleased with competitive nature of CU's first practice in pads

Karl Dorrell 's Buffs put on shoulder pads for the first time today, which was practice No. 5 of fall camp in total.

Dorrell discussed how the team is progressing with a growing sample size of practices in the bag and also how Colorado now enters the early stages of being able to separate players into distinctive categories beginning with the starters and then working downward in establishing a formalized depth chart.

"I’m very pleased after five straight days with the work we’ve gotten in," he said. "So far, for the first five days, we’re pleased with where we are. We’ve still got a ways to go, for sure, but the attitude is right and we’ll get there by the time we play.”

Notably, the Buffs are now trudging ahead with their practice schedule which, as it continues to intensify, will allow Dorrell and his assistants to more clearly observe how players are separating themselves from one another.

The Buffs being in pads is the first step towards Dorrell being able to get a feel for who his starters will be.

“This is real ball now," he said. "It started in helmets without much contact and all of the sudden, you put on the — I call them the lightbulbs, which are the shoulder pads — and we had some, good physical work. We had some banging going around and I was really pleased with what I saw on both sides (of the ball)."

Dorrell said his guys responded well to the first day in pads and that he witnessed a robust level of competitiveness.

"We had a competitive drill at every position where they would go against each other 1-on-1," he said. "They did a great job competing. I wanted to see who wanted to compete, who wants to be tough, win the drill and things like that. There were a lot of good measurements today with a lot of hootin’ and hollerin’ of guys cheering each other on. It was a great start for our first day in pads.”