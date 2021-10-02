Karl Dorrell on CU's continued offensive woes: "We've got to grow up fast"
As much as CU fans will detest the point being made, at the end of the day, the Buffs scored more touchdowns Saturday vs. Southern Cal than they did last weekend at Arizona State.
As unflattering a reality as that is, it's true.
But following two lopsided losses in a row, 35-13 to ASU and 37-14 to USC, Karl Dorrell indicated that the Buffs are moving to a new DefCon level in terms of en existential need to start putting a respectable amount of points on the board.
There aren't many fans of the program or players or coaches within it that'd look at scoring 14 points and two touchdowns this week vs. 13 points and one touchdown last week as a moral victory or proof that Colorado's offensive production is trending in the right direction.
The problems that have plagued CU for the majority of the season — lackluster play by the offensive line, an underwhelming ability to excel at the quarterback position by freshman Brendon Lewis, an offensive scheme that has failed to generate points — remain present and ever the more debilitating for the Buffs, who drop to 1-4 (0-2 Pac-12) on the year.
"We can’t be talking about baby (steps) and stuff like that anymore," Dorrell said. "We scored two touchdowns — that’s not enough. (USC) scored 37 points, we scored 14."
With a multitude of problems staring the Buffaloes in the eye as the team prepares for its bye weekend, Dorrell views the upcoming time off as being existential in nature with respect to CU making corrections.
"We’re at that point where there’s an urgency about being more productive and more demanding about what we’re doing," Dorrell said. "Not that we haven’t done that already, but the binkie is going to have to go. That’s got to go. We’ve got to grow up fast."
"There’s only so long you can take those incremental steps and we’re at that point where this season is in the balance right now. We need to make a (marked) improvement this week."
Lewis was 10-of-17 on the day with a touchdown and an interception, passing for a season-high 162 yards.
Jarek Broussard rushed for 68 yards on 16 carries, but taking away three of his rushes that went for 19, nine and 16 yards, he was largely inefficient, running for 24 yards on 13 carries.
Overall, in terms of total offense, Colorado regressed, gaining 234 yards compared to the 250 the Buffs managed in Tempe last weekend.
The Buffaloes were a horrid 1-of-10 on third down (they went 5-of-15 against ASU) and averaged only 4.3 yards per play.
In his postgame press conference, Dorrell was asked if he believes that CU's offense is capable of turning the corner and becoming an efficient, high-powered unit as opposed to displaying a one step forward, two steps backward M.O. that to date has defined it thus far this season.
“I do. I really do," he said. "We have to find what we do best and really hang our hat with everything — what’s our best runs? What’s our best passes? What’s our pass protection and the best thing for Brendon lewis?"
"Those are the things — we’re already thinking that way, but we have to really assess all that again this week and try to figure out what we can do best. There’s definitely some issues that we need to address and fix as we move forward here.”