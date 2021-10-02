Karl Dorrell on CU's continued offensive woes: "We've got to grow up fast"

As much as CU fans will detest the point being made, at the end of the day, the Buffs scored more touchdowns Saturday vs. Southern Cal than they did last weekend at Arizona State.

As unflattering a reality as that is, it's true.

But following two lopsided losses in a row, 35-13 to ASU and 37-14 to USC, Karl Dorrell indicated that the Buffs are moving to a new DefCon level in terms of en existential need to start putting a respectable amount of points on the board.

There aren't many fans of the program or players or coaches within it that'd look at scoring 14 points and two touchdowns this week vs. 13 points and one touchdown last week as a moral victory or proof that Colorado's offensive production is trending in the right direction.

The problems that have plagued CU for the majority of the season — lackluster play by the offensive line, an underwhelming ability to excel at the quarterback position by freshman Brendon Lewis, an offensive scheme that has failed to generate points — remain present and ever the more debilitating for the Buffs, who drop to 1-4 (0-2 Pac-12) on the year.

"We can’t be talking about baby (steps) and stuff like that anymore," Dorrell said. "We scored two touchdowns — that’s not enough. (USC) scored 37 points, we scored 14."

With a multitude of problems staring the Buffaloes in the eye as the team prepares for its bye weekend, Dorrell views the upcoming time off as being existential in nature with respect to CU making corrections.

"We’re at that point where there’s an urgency about being more productive and more demanding about what we’re doing," Dorrell said. "Not that we haven’t done that already, but the binkie is going to have to go. That’s got to go. We’ve got to grow up fast."

"There’s only so long you can take those incremental steps and we’re at that point where this season is in the balance right now. We need to make a (marked) improvement this week."