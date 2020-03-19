Karl Dorrell makes first graduate assistant hire
Karl Dorrell has located a graduate assistant for the offensive line in 26-year-old Donovan Williams, who spent the last two years at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, TX.
Williams is the first grad assistant to be brought on staff by Dorrell.
Williams joins the staff at Colorado to help with the offensive line and will work under position coach Mitch Rodrigue in that respect.
A two-time letter-winner for the Louisiana-Lafayette Rajin' Cajuns in 2014 and 2015, Williams was coached in college by Rodrigue, who himself was the o-line coach in Lafayette from 2011-17.
Williams went on to enjoy brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears of the NFL, and later the Indoor Football League's Green Bay Blizzard, before returning to Louisiana-Lafayette, graduating with a degree in anthropology in 2017, and serving as a G.A. there for a season.
He comes to Colorado via Mary Hardin-Baylor, a DIII (American Southwest Conference) athletic program, with whom he was a grad assistant in 2018 and 2019.
Blessed 🙌🏽 #newhome #gobuffs pic.twitter.com/de00TbQIAk— Donovan Williams (@_coachdwill) March 18, 2020
