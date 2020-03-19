Williams is the first grad assistant to be brought on staff by Dorrell.

Karl Dorrell has located a graduate assistant for the offensive line in 26-year-old Donovan Williams , who spent the last two years at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, TX.

Williams joins the staff at Colorado to help with the offensive line and will work under position coach Mitch Rodrigue in that respect.

A two-time letter-winner for the Louisiana-Lafayette Rajin' Cajuns in 2014 and 2015, Williams was coached in college by Rodrigue, who himself was the o-line coach in Lafayette from 2011-17.

Williams went on to enjoy brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears of the NFL, and later the Indoor Football League's Green Bay Blizzard, before returning to Louisiana-Lafayette, graduating with a degree in anthropology in 2017, and serving as a G.A. there for a season.

He comes to Colorado via Mary Hardin-Baylor, a DIII (American Southwest Conference) athletic program, with whom he was a grad assistant in 2018 and 2019.