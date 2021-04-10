CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell hopes to insert Drew Carter into next Friday's scrimmage

During Colorado's scrimmage Friday evening in Boulder — the first of four "spring showcases" that the team will conduct — freshman Brendon Lewis and junior transfer JT Shrout took the lion's share of snaps at quarterback, rotating in and out for the majority of the brief, 20-ish minute exercise.

Friday's scrimmage had an emphasis on the red zone, with interchanging units on both offense and defense facing off in controlled sequences from the 25-yard line.

The third quarterback to enter the fray Friday was freshman walk-on Grant Ciccarone, who ironically enough, threw the scrimmage's only touchdown pass, which was caught in the right corner of the endzone by fellow walk-on Michael Harrison from about 18 yards out.

Notably missing from the action was freshman Drew Carter, the lone quarterback Colorado took from the high school level in its 2021 recruiting class.

Carter, a native of Tigard, Oregon, enjoyed a pretty prolific preps career, starting at quarterback for Tigard from the time he was a freshman.

By the time his high school career had ended, he'd thrown for 6,955 yards and 54 touchdowns in a three-year stint as the Tigers' starter.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled his fall senior season, after which he ended up enrolling early at CU this past January.

For Carter, high school is the past. Learning the ropes and getting ready for Power Five, Pac-12 competition is the present.

Ciccarone getting some action at quarterback while Carter watched from the sidelines may well equate to Colorado's freshman signal caller getting a slice of humble pie.

“Drew is progressing," Karl Dorrell said. "He’s not quite ready to trigger in a scrimmage yet. I would say he’s still learning and digesting a lot of information."