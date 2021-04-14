CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell hopes to have Brenden Rice healthy and practicing before late

Colorado freshman wide receiver Brenden Rice undoubtedly finished up his debut 2020 season with the Buffaloes in a manner that created some hype and excitement surrounding what he would do this upcoming fall in year two at CU. But while other wide receivers within his 2020 recruiting class and the position group in general have been seeing a lot of reps this spring, Rice has been a non-participant.

Junior cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (6) defends freshman wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) during practice last fall (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Few Colorado fans could forget Rice's breakout game against Utah on Dec. 11, Colorado's regular season finale. Not only did Rice haul in a 61-yard touchdown pass from Sam Noyer, but he also found the endzone again on special teams, taking a punt 81 yards downfield to the house during the game. Rice scored his first touchdown of the season in week two at Stanford, a game in which he had two catches for 38 yards. In total, he caught six balls for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the year. Thus, expectations for the former four-star prospect from Chandler, Ariz. leading into his second year in Boulder were high. Unfortunately for rice, though, he hasn't been able to participate with the Buffs in any of their spring practices to date, which, following Wednesday's session, will put Colorado over halfway through its 15 practices. "He’s not clear to practice yet, but he’s out there watching," Karl Dorrell said. "It’s one of those things — if he doesn’t start practicing this week, he’s going to miss three weeks of spring practice. He’s behind, the way I look at it.

