CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell focused on keeping the Buffs safe, sharp and ready to compete

The argument that Karl Dorrell, being a new coach who was deprived of Spring ball and the ability to get to know his new team much thanks to COVID, had the biggest challenge ahead of him of all Power Five coaches got a lot stronger with the Pac-12's recent postponement of all fall sports competitions through Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest.

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell (Courtesy of CUBuffs.com)

The laundry list of tasks Dorrell had in front of him is now far more complex and unprecedented, as he'll look to navigate through the next few months leading up to a prospective make up season in the spring. This past Thursday, every Colorado football player, coach and staff member was tested for COVID-19 and this weekend, the results showed zero positive cases. Dorrell thus must aim to keep the COVID numbers as close to zero as possible over the ensuing couple months as well as continue to get his guys ready for whenever and whatever the next steps on this strange, pandemic-themed journey. The game plan? Utilize the NCAA-mandated 20 hours of "countable athletically related activities per week." The Pac-12 has postponed all competitions for this fall; teams can essentially continue to operate as they have been this summer, albeit minus fall camp with pads, which was due to begin after this weekend. “We’re going to be moving forward but in a much more controlled fashion," Dorrell said. "We were in a walk-through phase and getting ready for training camp, which was supposed to start on Monday the 17th but there will be no training camp, so we’ve had a process of information we’re trying to jam in prior to training camp. I think all of that will be extended now." While the fall season is a no-go, Dorrell intends to keep the Buffs sharp in the event that they and in turn their Pac-12 colleagues are granted the opportunity for organized practices sometime before the end of 2020. "We’ve got a pretty good plan that we’re working on for our guys that we’re going to be talking about with our staff over the next few days to try to iron out a pretty big plan for this point in August through the end of November. That’s something we’re trying to create with a potential of spring practice. There could be a spring practice session somewhere in that realm towards the end of the year, so there’s a lot of planning that we’re starting to process looking into right now.”

"They kept trudging forward — I’m very proud of this football team." — Karl Dorrell

