Karl Dorrell encouraged by new energy within the retooled CU Buffs program

Polling average CU fans a month or so ago about their thoughts on the state of Colorado's football program almost certainly would have been met with far-from-pleased replies.

At the time, in late December into the first few weeks of January, the Buffs were suffering repeated repeated blows as more and more players opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

While postseason attrition is normal for any collegiate program, witnessing starting defensive backs Mark Perry, Christian Gonzalez and Mekhi Blackmon plus receivers Brenden Rice and Dimitri Stanley as well as tailback Jarek Broussard opt to leave — all within 25 days of one another — naturally looked concerning.

However, here in early February, there seems to be a different feeling in Boulder, with the Buffaloes welcoming some late pieces of the 30-strong Class of 2022 Wednesday as part of the opening day of the traditional signing period.

Furthermore, with Karl Dorrell completing his 2022 assistant caching staff on Jan. 18 by hiring wideouts coach Phil McGeoghan, players and coaches have been able to turn their attention to winter lifting sessions.

“There’s a really good feeling that’s within this team that I haven’t felt in my two years prior," Dorrell said Wednesday.

As for the aforementioned losses to the portal, Dorrell said Wednesday that he was pleased with how Colorado has began to replace much of that talent, while admitting more work remains to be done on that front.

Dorrell even went as far as to draw some positives from the experience of losing a good handful of starters from last year's team, in that it allowed the remaining players in the program to recalibrate and retool.

“It did give us a chance to regroup and organize ourselves and decide on who’s really excited about being here and believing in the process of what we're doing here," Dorrell said.

"Things like that really, really, I’d say, outweigh the negatives. But I do wish all of those players well.”