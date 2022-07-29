Karl Dorrell emphasizes offensive changes, optimism for Colorado football

Coach Karl Dorrell addressed Colorado's 2021 downturn head-on early in his comments Friday at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, and when the lights turn on at Folsom Field in five weeks the Buffaloes' response to that setback will be illuminated -- one way or another.

As Dorrell noted, it starts with an offense that simply struggled to produce last fall -- averaging 18.8 points per game to rank 121st in the country -- but there has been change across the board for the Buffs in 2022.

Six coaches were either let go or left the program and impactful players such as top running back Jarek Broussard, leading wide receiver Brenden Rice and starting cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez departed via the transfer portal.

Dorrell focused his comments mostly on the changes made on the offensive side -- changes to both staff and scheme he felt necessary to move forward from that 4-8 finish.