CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell commends Vontae Shenault for his leadership & strong academics

Back on March 25, Colorado's football Twitter account announced the program's students of the week, handed out to a pair of players every seven days.

Sophomore defensive tackle Na'im Rodman was the first player honored while joining him was sophomore wide receiver Vontae Shenault.

The last couple of times Shenault's name was on Twitter before March 25, it wasn't exactly for anything positive.

In late February, he was ticketed for driving with a revoked license as well as speeding, while about two months prior to that, head coach Karl Dorrell suspended him for the Valero Alamo Bowl, CU's first postseason appearance for the first time in five years, due to a violation of athletic department policy.

Prior to that, in the summer leading into the condensed 2020 season, Shenault was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Fort Collins.

Following the summer slip-up and after serving a suspension imposed by Dorrell for Colorado's season-opener against UCLA, Shenault returned to the Buffs and promptly led the team in receptions (17) while placing second in receiving yards (193) for the rest of the 2021 campaign.

While he's undoubtedly shown what he can do on the football field, matching that performance with his attitude and actions off the gridiron has been something of a struggle for the younger brother of now-Jacksonville Jaguar Laviska Shenault.

For Dorrell, seeing Shenault take his academics seriously is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

Dorrell didn't fully exonerate Shenault's past missteps, but gave credit where credit is due in recognizing Shenault's efforts to get back in his head coach's good graces.

“I would say it’s been an ongoing process," Dorrell said. "But he’s getting so much better. We wanted to give him some kudos for the work that he’s doing academically. He’s growing up. I’m going to say that he’s growing up. Vontae’s a passionate kid and he’s doing a lot of really positive things right now."

Shenault seems to be keeping his head down and working hard on the practice field as well as the classroom.

The way Dorrell sees it, if Shenault can continue to do what he's doing here and now, he's got the chance to become a valuable asset within CU's offense.