Karl Dorrell commends Brendon Lewis following CU's opening spring practice

Following the Buffs' first spring practice Wednesday in Boulder, Karl Dorrell did not hold back in relaying what he saw from sophomore quarterback Brendon Lewis .

“From what it looked like (Wednesday), he’s not anything like what you saw in 2021," Dorrell said. "I saw a completely different player. Obviously, his management skills (and) all that experience that he gained over the course of the season last year has really paid off for his composure, his confidence and his mannerisms, how he exudes himself in the huddle, how he breaks the huddle and how he’s commanding everything in terms of the information he’s giving out.

"He’s definitely a much different player, so I’m very, very pleased by that.”

Back in February, when he was introduced formally as CU's new offensive coordinator, Mike Sanford indicated that the quarterback position was open for competition starting this spring.

Lewis and fellow sophomore J.T. Shrout, who is limited this spring and not cleared for full contact as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered last August, lead that position battle.

In his first year as a starting quarterback last season, Lewis experienced ups and downs.

While he was not aided by a shaky offensive line and some suspect playcalling, ultimately, Lewis was under center for one of the worst offensive seasons by a Colorado team in living memory.

The Buffs ranked in the cellar of the FBS in numerous statistical categories, including total offense and passing offense.

By year's end, Lewis had thrown for 1,540 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, to go along with a 58% (149-of-257) completion rate.