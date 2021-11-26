Karl Dorrell believes CU has a "foundation to build from moving forward"

With a season-ending loss at Utah giving CU a 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12) finish to the 2021 campaign, the Buffs' worst since 2015, few, if any, fans are likely feeling optimistic about the program's trajectory or immediate future prospects.

At the end of the day, it's one thing to lose games.

It's another entirely to lose games in the manner that Colorado has often this season — with a rarely-seen offensive ineptitude that made three-point deficits feel like 30.

The 2021 Buffs offense ranked in or near the cellar among FBS programs in many key statistical categories, most notably (and alarmingly) yards per game and passing yards per game.

In the end, Colorado just couldn't put it together on a week-by-week basis.

After a solid 34-0 win over Arizona earlier this year, the Buffaloes were thoroughly dominated the following week by Cal, 26-3.

A dramatic, double-overtime home win over Oregon State on Nov. 6 was followed up by a bizarre, 44-20 loss at UCLA, a game in which the Buffs led, 20-10, at halftime, only to allow 37 unanswered points.

If there were times this season where CU's offense looked like it was turning a corner, the next week's performance would firmly pause that assertion from being made.

Despite a losing record, despite many offensively inept performances over the course of the season, including Friday at Utah, in which zero touchdowns were scored by the offense, which managed just 148 yards in total, Karl Dorrell believes CU's program is on the right track.

"Everybody feels that we have that foundation to build from moving forward," Dorrell said. "It’s unfortunate — I would love to have started the offseason with a win, winning this game and using that as juice to get some things going for us in a positive way into the offseason, but there’s enough of a good feel on this team. We feel like we’re close."