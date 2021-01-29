CUSportsNation - Karl Dorrell announces new coaching updates; Chris Wilson named DC

Karl Dorrell on Friday afternoon formally welcomed Shannon Turley as the Buffaloes' new director of strength & conditioning. Additionally, defensive line coach Chris Wilson has been promoted to defensive coordinator while safeties coach Brett Maxie has been promoted to defensive pass game coordinator.

Turley most recently served as Stanford's director of sports performance, a position he held from 2013 through early 2019, when he was abruptly placed on administrative leave before ultimately being relieved of his duties in mid-April.

His tenure with the Cardinal began in 2007, when former head coach Jim Harbaugh brought him in as sports performance coordinator, a position he held through 2013 before his promotion to director of sports performance.

He previously coached at San Diego (2006), Missouri (2001-2005), the MiLB's Wichita Wranglers (2001) and Virginia Tech (1999-2000).

While at Stanford, Turley oversaw the daily workout and conditioning regiments of three Pac-12 championship teams (2012, 2013, 2015) while the Cardinal played in four straight BCS bowls from 2010-2013.

Wilson had been considered a strong in-house candidate to replace Tyson Summers, who was dismissed earlier in January after two seasons of overseeing CU's defense.

In addition to his defensive play calling duties, Wilson will continue to coach CU's defensive line.

From 2010-2012, Wilson served first as co-defensive coordinator at Mississippi State before assuming sole play calling responsibilities fo the latter two years.

When Dorrell brought him in originally last February, Wilson was a familiar face to Colorado fans, as he coached CU's defensive line from 2000-2004 under Gary Barnett.

As for Maxie, who will work closely with Wilson in chalking up Colorado's defensive game plan, he has play calling experience himself, having served as coordinator at IMG Academy in Florida prior to joining Dorrell's staff in Boulder last March.

On top of that, Maxie enjoyed a 13-year career in the NFL from 1985-1997 as a DB with New Orleans (1985-1993), Atlanta (1994), Carolina (1995-1996) and San Francisco (1997).

With the above hires announced, the Buffaloes still need to hire a coach for the inside linebackers as well as tight ends.