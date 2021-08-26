Kanan Ray eyeing the starter's gig at right guard ahead of UNC opener

Colorado sophomore offensive lineman Kanan Ray has had something of a turbulent college football career since graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif.

Originally joining UCLA's Class of 2017 as a grayshirt, Ray wound up never enrolling in Westwood as the Bruins went from the Jim Mora era to hiring Chip Kelly.

He eventually committed to and signed with Colorado, joining the Buffs for the spring 2018 semester while redshirting later that fall in Mike MacIntyre's final season at CU.

Ray was used sparingly as a redshirt freshman under Mel Tucker in 2019, seeing a handful of snaps on the offensive line against Colorado State and then the Buffs' blowout losses to Oregon and Washington State.

After a college career dictated by coaching changes and a lack of action, Ray finally got some ground under him last fall, seeing an increase in snaps per game across Colorado's final four regular season contests, culminating with a start against Utah at Folsom Field.

“It helped a lot, getting that game experience and really being out there," he said. "You get so much of a better look and get so much better from actual game snaps than just here in practice.”

While, in the past, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Ray had practiced at both tackle and guard, this fall camp, position coach Mitch Rodrigue has him focusing at right guard, where he's seen a lot of first-team reps as Casey Roddick continues to get back into form.

At this point, with the season-opener vs. Northern Colorado inching closer and closer, Ray has a legitimate opportunity to take the field as the Buffaloes' starting right tackle.