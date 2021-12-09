Kaden Ludwick excited to make things official with the Buffaloes

As the early signing period this upcoming Wednesday gets closer, many Class of 2022 recruits around the nation are preparing to put pen to paper and make things official with their respective colleges.

"I had a great time," he said. "It's awesome. "Talking with all the coaches as really cool, going out to dinner, I got to catch up with them — it was an awesome time."

Last weekend, Ludwick was in Boulder for an official visit and was joined by Soares, also visiting from Connecticut.

With the Buffs losing the services of standout linebackers Nate Landman and Carson Wells , bringing in reinforcements at the position was a point of emphasis for CU this recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder is one of five linebackers CU has committed within the Class of 2022, along with fellow outside backers Shakaun Bowser and Eoghan Kerry plus Aubrey Smith and Kenny Soares , the two latter of whom are projected inside linebackers.

For Colorado and its 16-strong 2022 Class, one such player is Clackamas, Ore., native Kaden Ludwick , a three-star outside linebacker envisioned as an edge rusher once he arrives in Boulder this upcoming summer.

Having taken an official visit so close to the upcoming December signing period has Ludwick feeling good about the decision he originally made this past June in choosing Colorado.

"I feel awesome about it, honestly," he sad. "I feel really good and really confident about Colorado. I don't think I could see myself anywhere else at this point. I'm ready to sign."

The Clackamas Cavaliers saw their 2021 season come to an end in mid-November following a OSAA Class 6A second round playoff loss to the Jesuit Crusaders.

With his high school football career now over, Ludwick has hit the offseason hard, focusing on further developing his pass rush moves while staying active in the weight room.

"It all started last offseason, getting in the weight room and also honing my craft," Ludwick said. "It definitely seemed like crazy improvement throughout this season, just using different moves and techniques on offensive linemen to get myself to the ball. I think I made a huge improvement but there's always stuff to work on."

With specific respect to his pass rushing moves, Ludwick found a worthy opponent to work things with Clackamas teammate Kage Casey, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle who committed to Boise State back in June.

"He's a big, strong guy," Ludwick said. "We went head-to-head and learned each other's moves and how we stack up against each other. We'd critique things every week during practice and then we'd go one-on-one. It'd be a battle. I think that helped me a lot because he's one of the better if not one of the best in Oregon at his position."

A couple days removed from faxing over his NLI to the Buffs, Ludwick is excited to take the next step in his football career and get to Boulder next summer.

“I’m really happy about it and really excited," he said. "They’ve got a great group of coaches over there and I feel like it’s going to be a good home for me.”