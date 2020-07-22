CUSportsNation - K/P target Joshua Bryan is one of the top uncommitted kickers in the nation

K/P target Joshua Bryan is one of the top uncommitted kickers in the nation
Today, Colorado offered a scholarship to 2021 kicker Joshua Bryan of Chatsworth (Sierra Canyon) California. Bryan, who associates with Chris Sailer Kicking & Punting Camp, one of the nation's premiere K/P academies, recently was ranked as the No. 1 uncommitted kicker in the nation.
Colorado had been in pursuit of Cameron Little, a fellow 2021 kicker from Oklahoma, but on Wednesday, Little pulled the trigger and committed to Arkansas.
Shortly before Little's decision, Colorado offered Bryan, who now is the lone kicker the Buffs have issued a scholarship offer to within the 2021 class. Bryan has also reeled in offers from Air Force, Army and Navy.
Colorado is his first Pac-12 and Power Five offer.
After a great conversation with @CoachReino and @k_dorrell, I am blessed to have received a full scholarship to the University of Colorado!! @Chris_Sailer #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/PcbQydeJFk— Joshua Bryan (@Bryan9Joshua) July 22, 2020
Bryan was also recently selected to play in the upcoming Polynesian Bowl as well as the All-American Bowl on NBC.
Chris Sailer described Bryan as follows:
"Josh is simply a phenomenal high school kicking prospect. A great athlete with big time college potential. He hits a pure ball on field goal off the ground. He gets big time lift on his ball and has 60+ yard range. His kickoffs are excellent, D1 ready. He drives the ball deep in the end zone with 4.0+ hang time. Also a capable punter. He is a major competitor that thrives under pressure. Josh continues to prove that he is the best kicker in America in the Class of 2021. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. A fine young man that is always a pleasure to work with. One of the hardest workers out there. Josh is a scholarship pick without a doubt. Big time prospect."
These are all my accomplishments over the past two years. I have also maintained my spot as the #1 kicker in the nation with @Chris_Sailer since Freshman Year. I’ve worked really hard to try to become the best version of myself and I will continue to do so until I can’t anymore. pic.twitter.com/NWLNgZpAOi— Joshua Bryan (@Bryan9Joshua) July 22, 2020