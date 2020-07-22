CUSportsNation - K/P target Joshua Bryan is one of the top uncommitted kickers in the nation

Today, Colorado offered a scholarship to 2021 kicker Joshua Bryan of Chatsworth (Sierra Canyon) California. Bryan, who associates with Chris Sailer Kicking & Punting Camp, one of the nation's premiere K/P academies, recently was ranked as the No. 1 uncommitted kicker in the nation.

Colorado had been in pursuit of Cameron Little, a fellow 2021 kicker from Oklahoma, but on Wednesday, Little pulled the trigger and committed to Arkansas.

Shortly before Little's decision, Colorado offered Bryan, who now is the lone kicker the Buffs have issued a scholarship offer to within the 2021 class. Bryan has also reeled in offers from Air Force, Army and Navy.

Colorado is his first Pac-12 and Power Five offer.