K.J. Simpson's heroics not enough as CU falls at No. 6 Arizona, 76-55

The 2021-22 campaign will not feature Colorado’s first-ever victory at the McKale Center in Tucson, as despite some heroics by true freshman guard K.J. Simpson , the rest of his teammates failed to make much of an offensive impression and the Buffs fell to No. 6 Arizona, 76-55.

After trailing by just four at halftime, CU (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12) was dominated down the stretch of the second half by the Wildcats.

Simpson, a former four-star recruit that signed with Arizona’s Class of 2021, only to be released from his NLI following the firing of Sean Miller, after which point he committed to and signed with CU last April, was electric in the first half.

Colorado began the first half in front of a full house of Wildcats fans on a pretty poor note overall, as turnovers piled up and lackluster transitional defense allowed multiple easy U of A put-ins.

Exacerbating things further was CU’s own inability to answer offensively.

At the 8:48 mark of the first half, the Buffaloes were trailing, 22-8, having shot just 3-of-14 (21%) from the floor.

In desperate need of some momentum to close out the half, the Buffs got just that, largely thanks to the efforts of Simpson.

After a pair of free throws made by sophomore Luke O’Brien, Simpson sparked Colorado by scoring six straight points, followed by an assist on an Evan Battey layup that got the Buffs well within striking distance of the Wildcats.

By that point, CU trailed, 27-21, with 3:41 left before halftime.

Simpson went on to hit a three-pointer and sink a pair of free throws, as the Buffs ended the first half on an 18-7 run over nearly the last seven minutes.