K.J. Simpson on joining Colorado: 'It was meant to be'

Four-star Class of 2021 point guard K.J. Simpson is closing in on a month since he committed to Colorado following being released from his NLI with Arizona in the aftermath of the Sean Miller firing. Even now, before he's stepped foot on CU's campus, he feels confident in his decision and looks forward to joining a young Buffaloes team eager to forge its own identity beginning in 2021-2022.

Colorado commit K.J. Simpson brings the ball up during the 2020 Pangos All-American Festival held in Chandler, Ariz. (Brian Rothmuller / Getty Images)

Indeed, the Buffs squad Simpson will join this summer is set to look quite different than in the immediate past. This fall, Colorado will begin its season without four-year starting point guard McKinley Wright IV, who graduated and now hopes to try his luck in the NBA. All of CU's other seniors from last year, D'Shawn Schwartz, Dallas Walton, Maddox Daniels, Jeriah Horne and Alex Strating, opted to use their NCAA-granted free year of eligibility to join other programs as graduate transfers. That said, the Buffs, over the summer, will bring in an exciting young corps of players, Simpson included. When he joined the fold and committed to Colorado on April 28, he rounded out a six-man Class of 2021 that is ranked as the No. 16 class in the nation. Simpson will join fellow guards Javon Ruffin and Julian Hammond III, while Tad Boyle and Co. also bring in promising blue chippers Quincy Allen and Lawson Lovering, both four-star prospects. Other than the five aforementioned recruits who come to CU from the high school ranks, Boyle also added Western Carolina graduate transfer point guard Mason Faulkner to the mix, giving the Buffs a college-tested option at the position. It was in part that young crew of incoming personnel that led Simpson to choose Colorado shortly following his release at Arizona. That, and the presence of veterans Evan Battey, whom Simpson knows, and Eli Parquet. Simpson also has a relationship with freshman forward Jabari Walker, with whom he played AAU ball two years ago. “What I talked about most with my family when I was making a decision and talking about Colorado was how young of a team we are," Simpson said. "We can really do a lot of dangerous things. We have great pieces, not only with my class coming in but with those returning." "I think because we’re so young, we’ll have so much to learn but we can learn together and grow and become dominant at an early age.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZdmUgaGFkIGNvdW50bGVzcyBibGVzc2luZ3MgdXBvbiBtZSBh bmQgSeKAmW0gZ3JhdGVmdWwgdG8gYmUgd2hlcmUgSeKAmW0gYXQuIEkgb3dl IGV2ZXJ5dGhpbmcgdG8gbXkgcGFyZW50cyBmb3Igc3VwcG9ydGluZyBtZSB0 aHJvdWdob3V0IHRoaXMgd2hvbGUgcHJvY2Vzcywgd2l0aG91dCB0aGVtIEkg d291bGRu4oCZdCBiZSBoZXJlLiBMb3ZlIHnigJlhbGwuLi4gYW5kIHdpdGgg dGhhdCBiZWluZyBzYWlkIEnigJltIGZ1bGx5IGNvbW1pdHRlZCB0byB0aGUg VW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBDb2xvcmFkbyDwn5Kb8J+WpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vYWFpWkdpMGd4UCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FhaVpHaTBn eFA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2VubmV0aCBTaW1wc29uIEpyIChAS1NpbXBz b25KcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU2ltcHNvbkpy L3N0YXR1cy8xMzg3NTA1Njk4MzA1NDk1MDQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

If there was a prospective recipe for success for the Buffaloes in 2021-2022, as they look to compete for a Pac-12 title and play in the NCAA Tournament immediately after the Wright IV era comes to an end, its arguable that the assets Colorado has added give the team a pretty respectable chance at doing just that. All of the Buffs' incoming players — and those second-year freshmen from the 2020 class — will need to prove themselves. But that said, on paper, Colorado's roster looks promising. Simpson's roundabout journey to CU, and how it paralleled Wright IV's, was not lost on him. About four years ago, Wright IV was committed and signed to play college hoops at Dayton before Archie Miller left his job with the Flyers to take over at Indiana. Wright IV was released from his NLI and Boyle moved swiftly to scoop him up. And, of course, Simpson found his way to Boulder after Archie's brother, Sean, lost his job with the Wildcats. “With Colorado, there was just so much that I couldn’t pass up on," Simpson said. " What was crazy to me was that coach Boyle told me the story of how he got McKinley Wright — he was actually supposed to go to Archie Miller, (but, Miller) left, and then (Wright IV) ended up coming to Colorado." "I was supposed to go to Sean Miller but he got fired and now I’m going to (Colorado). I think that’s just crazy — it was more than just crazy, it was meant to be.”

There has been expected speculation about how Colorado's backcourt will shape up heading into this upcoming season. Faulkner brings multiple years of collegiate experience running an offense within the Southern Conference at Western Carolina. Redshirt freshman Keeshawn Barthelemy saw about 11 minutes per game last year, playing behind Wright IV, displaying a progression from year one to two at CU that might best be described as decent, but not mind-blowing. And then there's Simpson, who will be added to the equation at guard along with freshmen Nique Clifford and Luke O'Brien, who both saw negligible court time last year and Parquet, a defensive specialist who showed a lot more consistency as an offensive weapon as a junior. How Simpson personally will fit into the mix — whether he'll come to Colorado and assume more of a shooting guard role as opposed to a point guard, or vice versa — remains to be seen. From what Simpson had to say on the matter, he'll be expected to play point guard but at the end of the day, depending on how everything shakes out, he'll be inserted into the grand scheme of things in the manner best fit for his talents, which Colorado's coaches will have plenty of time to evaluate this summer and fall. “We’ve had multiple conversations about not only me playing point guard but also playing with the other guards too," Simpson said. "I’m going to play point guard but they want me to play with another guard, as well, so that way I can play off the ball a little bit." "Especially with McKinley (Wright IV) leaving, they stressed to me how important the role was and that they have high hopes of me helping to fill the shoes he left at the point guard spot. They told me they were invested all-in on me being a point guard.”