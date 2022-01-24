K.J. Simpson looks to build off of strong performance vs. UCLA

Back on Jan. 13, when K.J. Simpson scored a career-high 17 points on the road against then-No. 6 Arizona, it seemed fair to suggest that Colorado's true freshman guard had officially turned a corner as far as getting settled into high-major college basketball iss concerned.

For as impressive as Simpson was in CU's 76-55 loss to the Wildcats, his performance last Saturday vs. No. 9 UCLA may prove to to be equally, if not more, memorable.

For nearly the last 16 minutes of the second half against the Bruins, Tad Boyle turned to Simpson exclusively to run the Buffs' offense.

Redshirt sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, in his third year with Colorado, subbed out of the game with 15:58 remaining, with Simpson taking his place on the court.

Barthelemy did not re-enter the game, which, at that moment, featured a 47-32 lead by UCLA.

Despite the Bruins leading by as much as 17 points in the second half, with just under two minutes to play, a dunk by sophomore forward Jabari Walker had the Buffaloes within one point.

In the end, CU's comeback attempt came up short — largely due to the team's season-high 21 turnovers — and UCLA won, 71-65.

But undoubtedly, the second half play of Simpson played a major role in Colorado even having a shot to steal the game.

Simpson contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists on the night; six points, five rebounds and four assists came in the second half alone.

For the game, Simpson's +/- of +8 was the best of all Colorado players. By comparison, Barthelemy's was -14, worst on the team, while Tristan da Silva and Nique Clifford were both -12.