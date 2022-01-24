K.J. Simpson looks to build off of strong performance vs. UCLA
Back on Jan. 13, when K.J. Simpson scored a career-high 17 points on the road against then-No. 6 Arizona, it seemed fair to suggest that Colorado's true freshman guard had officially turned a corner as far as getting settled into high-major college basketball iss concerned.
For as impressive as Simpson was in CU's 76-55 loss to the Wildcats, his performance last Saturday vs. No. 9 UCLA may prove to to be equally, if not more, memorable.
For nearly the last 16 minutes of the second half against the Bruins, Tad Boyle turned to Simpson exclusively to run the Buffs' offense.
Redshirt sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, in his third year with Colorado, subbed out of the game with 15:58 remaining, with Simpson taking his place on the court.
Barthelemy did not re-enter the game, which, at that moment, featured a 47-32 lead by UCLA.
Despite the Bruins leading by as much as 17 points in the second half, with just under two minutes to play, a dunk by sophomore forward Jabari Walker had the Buffaloes within one point.
In the end, CU's comeback attempt came up short — largely due to the team's season-high 21 turnovers — and UCLA won, 71-65.
But undoubtedly, the second half play of Simpson played a major role in Colorado even having a shot to steal the game.
Simpson contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists on the night; six points, five rebounds and four assists came in the second half alone.
For the game, Simpson's +/- of +8 was the best of all Colorado players. By comparison, Barthelemy's was -14, worst on the team, while Tristan da Silva and Nique Clifford were both -12.
Simpson was also tasked with defending shifty Bruins guard Tyger Campbell during the game, particularly in the second half.
It was Simpson's defense of Campbell and in general, as well as his team-high six defensive rebounds, that led Boyle to give a strong endorsement towards Simpson's progress as a basketball player to date.
"I mentioned Nique at Arizona State making a big statement defensively — that he was ready to play in the Pac-12 — but I think K.J. made that statement (vs. UCLA) defensively," Boyle said.
That's not to say Simpson's contributions were solely on the defensive end.
As CU attempted to claw its way back into the game late, Simpson assisted three different teammates (Lawson Lovering, Evan Battey twice and Walker), helping to facilitate baskets that put the Buffs in position to come back from a 17-point deficit earlier in the half.
Simpson has yet to start a game for Colorado this season, but with Boyle giving him the keys to the offense for the final 16 minutes against the No. 9 team in the nation Saturday, and Simpson making the most of that opportunity, there could be reason to believe that might change before late.
Starting Tuesday at Oregon, the Buffs begin a three-game road trip that'll take them next to Washington and Washington State.
Riding a two-game losing streak, the Buffaloes would do well to end their current skid.
Whether inserting him into the starting lineup is something Boyle flirts with or not, the way things are currently looking, Simpson seems primed to play a more significant role for CU down the stretch of Pac-12 Conference play.
"I just want to win," Simpson said. "I'm just trying to do whatever it takes to win. That's why I came here. If I start or come off the bench, I'm just trying to make plays."