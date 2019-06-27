Justin Jackson chose CU to further his career both on and off the field
There's more than meets the eye with Colorado commit and Northwest Mississippi Junior College product Justin Jackson. A native of Olive Branch, MS., Jackson committed to Colorado a few days after wrapping an official visit during the weekend of June 14.
Jackson had offers from Memphis, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, UAB and Troy, but chose Colorado. His decision was impacted in large part by what CU offers in the classroom. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive end has specific career goals off the football field.
“I liked the academics — it’s really great and that will help me out in my future," he said. "I want to be an orthodontist. It's just something I've always wanted to do."
Of course, in the years to come before Jackson is in a white coat analyzing overbites and helping to correct the straightness of one's teeth via braces, the Buffs are confident he can menace enemy QBs for a few years in the process.
“[Coaches] say that I have a quick switch — I’m very fast of the ball and that’d help them a lot," he said. "I’m versatile — I can play the three, [3-4, 4-3 or 5-2], it doesn’t matter.”
Boulder I’m home!!!#@Coach_mtucker #coachbrumbraugh #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/mkQh2y9UvT— justin jackson🐍 (@justinjacksonXX) June 19, 2019
Jackson was recruited by Colorado defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, who likened his game to that of current Buffaloes DE Mustafa Johnson.
“When I [visited], we went over my film to how our defense at Northwest and I how I play will work perfectly at [CU] so they were showing me clips of Mustafa and how his defense is similar to mine," Jackson said."
While at NWCC last season, Jackson recorded 19 tackles and three sacks for the Rangers during the 2018 campaign. His JuCo career added more layers to his game.
“I’m more of a pass rusher but I’ve been working on stopping the run [while] at Northwest [Community College] so I’m confident I can do both now," he said. "I have a quick switch — I’m very fast of the ball and that’ll help [Colorado] a lot. I’m versatile — I can play the three, [3-4, 4-3 or 5-2], it doesn’t matter.”
Jackson says that he and Johnson have chatted every day since the former's visit and ultimate commitment to Colorado. As if Jackson didn't see it for himself, Johnson wasted no time in detailing what direction the football program at CU is headed.
“It’s going to go to the top," Jackson said. "Mustafa has told me that the coaches there are really amazing — they sit down, they talk to you, they help you out when you need help and it’s just a great atmosphere there...I really like [CU]. Coach Tucker is doing something special and I think we’re going to do pretty good when I get there.”