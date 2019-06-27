There's more than meets the eye with Colorado commit and Northwest Mississippi Junior College product Justin Jackson. A native of Olive Branch, MS., Jackson committed to Colorado a few days after wrapping an official visit during the weekend of June 14.

Jackson had offers from Memphis, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, UAB and Troy, but chose Colorado. His decision was impacted in large part by what CU offers in the classroom. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive end has specific career goals off the football field.

“I liked the academics — it’s really great and that will help me out in my future," he said. "I want to be an orthodontist. It's just something I've always wanted to do."

Of course, in the years to come before Jackson is in a white coat analyzing overbites and helping to correct the straightness of one's teeth via braces, the Buffs are confident he can menace enemy QBs for a few years in the process.

“[Coaches] say that I have a quick switch — I’m very fast of the ball and that’d help them a lot," he said. "I’m versatile — I can play the three, [3-4, 4-3 or 5-2], it doesn’t matter.”