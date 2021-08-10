Junior safety Isaiah Lewis stepping up as a leader for Colorado

Last year as a junior, Isaiah Lewis was thrust into a starring role within Colorado's defense at STAR backer and safety when Chris Miller went down with an injury during the season-opener against UCLA.

Within a few games, he had racked up an impressive five pass breakups, ending the condensed 2020 season with eight, a team-high.

With a successful 2020 season under his belt and leading into the 2021 campaign, one for which Lewis was selected as a preseason All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention by the conference's beat media, he has emerged as a leader for the Buffs within the defensive backfield.

"In previous years, I was playing more of a special teams role so (last year) was definitely a confidence boost for myself, getting the plays and a feel for the real speed of playing DB during a game," Lewis said. "It was a game changer. I would say it made a big difference and also in my ability to be a leader. I’m carrying that confidence to both my play and also helping those around me.”

Coaches took notice of Lewis' growth in the offseason, from winter lifting sessions, through the spring and entering the summer as fall camp approached.

"He knew what our expectations were of him coming out of the summer and going into fall camp and he’s maintained that and has been one of our leaders during the summer," safeties coach Brett Maxie said.

"Coach (Shannon) Turley mentioned that he was one of the guys our younger kids and even some of the older guys in that room counted on. He just made some big strides coming out of the season."

Lewis was also tied for on the Buffs last year in third down stops, recording eight such tackles, trailing only senior inside linebacker Nate Landman.

In 2021, Lewis hopes to further polish his game when it comes to stopping the run and the pass, as well as become more of a vocal leader on the field when adjustments need to be made quickly.

“I was always looking to make improvements in my communication, my ability to lead and then finishing plays: both tackling and interceptions are a huge emphasis for me this year," he said. "Looking back and seeing what I could (be better) at, I would say finishing plays both in the air and on the ground.”