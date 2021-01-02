CUSportsNation - Junior left tackle Will Sherman to enter the NFL Draft

Last night, via a release on Twitter, Colorado junior left tackle Will Sherman announced his intention to forgo his senior season with the Buffs and instead declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, support staff and out great fans for supporting me during my time at CU. After prayers and conversations with my family, I would like to announce that I will forgo my senior season at Colorado and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft."

"My four years in Boulder have been nothing short of amazing and it has been a blessing to play the game I love in such a great city," Sherman wrote on Twitter.

New year, new blessings. Thank you Colorado 🖤🦬 pic.twitter.com/bSrryhukXV

A signee in Colorado's Class of 2017, Sherman redshirted that fall and the next year, went on to play in all 12 games for the Buffs, starting the final nine at left tackle.

Sherman saw 750 total snaps with the team in 2018 and was a All-Pac-12 honorable mention, as selected by the conference's head coaches.

In 2019, Sherman moved to right tackle, where he started all of CU's 12 games, playing in 836 of the team's 850 total offensive snaps on the year.

Sherman's season grade of 83.6, as calculated by Colorado's coaches, was a team-best.

Entering his junior campaign with 21 starts, Sherman added six more in the condensed 2020 season, all of which came at left tackle.

Sherman is just the 11th player in Colorado history to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft, the most recent being current Jacksonville Jaguar Laviska Shenault, who was selected in the second round of the 2020 Draft.

Below, players and former coaches sent their well wishes to Sherman as he prepares for the next step in his football career.