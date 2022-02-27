Julian Hammond III answers the call vs. Arizona in first career start

Following the Buffaloes' ugly loss Thursday at the hands of Arizona State, Tad Boyle decided to make a rare change to his starting rotation.

In the first alteration to CU's starting five this season that was not brought about by injury or illness, Boyle inserted true freshman Julian Hammond III at point guard, taking the spot normally held by junior Keeshawn Barthelemy, against No. 2 Arizona.

While Barthelemy had started all of Colorado's previous 28 games heading into Saturday, the move paid off in more ways than one.

For starters, Barthelemy proved to be far from discouraged in coming off the bench, instead contributing 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting with a pair of assists and boards.

Barthelemy scored CU's first field goal of the game in the first half and later scored the Buffs' final two baskets of the second half, both dunks, to put a cap on Colorado's 79-63 takedown of the Wildcats.

"I don't want people to think I was blaming Keeshawn because I wasn't," Boyle said Saturday night, in reference to the ASU loss. "I was just trying to shake things up — let's rattle the cage a bit."

"I told (Barthelemy) and said, 'This is nothing more than to try to rattle some cages and see if we can get a little different mojo going and coming off the bench.'"