JUCO safety Jeremy Mack ready to join the Buffaloes at the end of May

Jeremy Mack intends to hit the ground running at the end of this month when he joins the Buffaloes.

Mack spent this past fall at East Mississippi Community College, playing both safety and nickel for the Lions, posting 40 tackles and four interceptions in 10 games played.

For his efforts, he earned first-team All-MACCC (Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) honors, one of 16 Lions to be recognized by their league following the season.

Now, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound junior college transfer has a chance to compete for a regular defensive role with Colorado right off the bat.

“That’s the plan," he said. "That’s one of the reasons I wanted to come (to Colorado), because I knew I’d have a chance to play, as long as I come up there and do what I’m supposed to do.”

In acquiring Mack, the Buffs are hoping to get an experienced set of hands in the defensive backfield to bolster depth at safety.

Senior Isaiah Lewis, who was banged up for most of CU's spring ball, anchors that room nonetheless, while sophomores Trevor Woods, Toren Pittman and Tyrin Taylor are also expected to compete for playing time come the fall.

Furthermore, walk-on freshmen Jordan Woolverton, a converted quarterback, and Anthony Lyle, were talked about often by Karl Dorrell throughout spring as being solid contributors.