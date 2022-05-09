JUCO safety Jeremy Mack ready to join the Buffaloes at the end of May
Jeremy Mack intends to hit the ground running at the end of this month when he joins the Buffaloes.
Mack spent this past fall at East Mississippi Community College, playing both safety and nickel for the Lions, posting 40 tackles and four interceptions in 10 games played.
For his efforts, he earned first-team All-MACCC (Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) honors, one of 16 Lions to be recognized by their league following the season.
Now, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound junior college transfer has a chance to compete for a regular defensive role with Colorado right off the bat.
“That’s the plan," he said. "That’s one of the reasons I wanted to come (to Colorado), because I knew I’d have a chance to play, as long as I come up there and do what I’m supposed to do.”
In acquiring Mack, the Buffs are hoping to get an experienced set of hands in the defensive backfield to bolster depth at safety.
Senior Isaiah Lewis, who was banged up for most of CU's spring ball, anchors that room nonetheless, while sophomores Trevor Woods, Toren Pittman and Tyrin Taylor are also expected to compete for playing time come the fall.
Furthermore, walk-on freshmen Jordan Woolverton, a converted quarterback, and Anthony Lyle, were talked about often by Karl Dorrell throughout spring as being solid contributors.
CU safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Brett Maxie recruited Mack, and the two have remained in regular contact since Mack's commitment in early February.
“Coach Maxie's a really nice guy," Mack said. "We really talk at least like twice a week, so it’s going to be nice to have him as a coach and him wanting to conversate with me throughout the week just lets me know what he’ll be (like) once I’m down there at practice.”
In terms of eligibility Mack has four years to play three.
All that's left to do now for Mack is get settled in Boulder, where he plans to arrive on May 29.
From there, it'll be time to start lifting with his new teammates and further learn Colorado's defensive playbook
“Jeremy Mack (is a) very dynamic player, very versatile player — really like what his skill set provides for us in the defensive backfield for us in the future," Dorrell said.
"Here’s a guy that probably has footwork of a corner but he plays the safety position. Very instinctual player, ballhawk, great tackler — good young player.”