After turning heads at Colorado's post-grad camp on May 30, offensive lineman Jeremiah McCrimmon announced his commitment to Colorado on Monday.

Originally from Apex, North Carolina, McCrimmon moved around in his first two collegiate years. He first joined Mississippi State as a preferred walk-on in the fall of 2021 and took a redshirt his freshman year with the Bulldogs, then transferred to Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi, in 2022 and saw action in a few games as a second-year freshman, per his Hudl account.

Now he makes the jump to Colorado and the Pac-12.

At 6-foot-6, 304 pounds, McCrimmon provides offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle's group some additional size and depth.

With McCrimmon's commitment, the Buffs' offensive line has 14 scholarship players.