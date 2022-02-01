JUCO defensive back Jeremy Mack commits to the Buffs

It may not have been so immediately after the 2021 season concluded, but in the last month, defensive back turned into a major transfer portal priority for the Buffaloes leading into the February signing period.

That reality, of course, was brought upon by Colorado losing three of its four primary defensive back starters from last year, all of whom transferred.

Safety Mark Perry landed at Texas Christian, while cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Mekhi Blackmon (USC) also opted to continue their collegiate careers elsewhere.

Thus, only soon-to-be senior safety Isaiah Lewis remains within the Buffs' defensive backfield as a returning starter with multiple years of experience under his belt.

Granted, Colorado does boast a young corps of players in corners Nikko Reed, Kaylin Moore and Tyrin Taylor plus safety Trevor Woods, all of whom saw action as true freshmen last year and who are expected to battle for starting jobs heading into 2022.

Still, the 6-foot-0, 189-pound Mack should add some needed depth to the Buffs' defensive backfield.

He'll arrive in Boulder with four years to play three, eligibility-wise.



"I really like the coaching staff," Mack said. "I feel like they're a coaching staff that will love me and help me grow into the man I want to be one day. The state of Colorado was big for me, too."

"The way they want to play me is something I feel like I can do and do at a good level."

Mack spent this past fall at East Mississippi Community College, play both safety and nickel back for the Lions, posting 40 tackles and four interceptions in 10 games played.

For his efforts, he earned first-team All-MACCC (Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) honors, one of 16 Lions to be recognized by their league following the season.

This weekend, Mack was in Boulder checking out Colorado on an official visit.

"It was nice — it was a great experience," Mack said. 'Being from Mississippi, I'm not really used to that type of thing, so the visit was a great experience."

The 6-foot, 190-pounder hails from Clinton, Miss., where he went to high school.

Mack is expected to join the Buffaloes this upcoming May.