JT Shrout injured, plus more CU scrimmage notes and quotes

At this point, there is no update on his status or specifics surrounding his injury, per Karl Dorrell .

About 45 minutes into the scrimmage, sophomore quarterback JT Shrout rolled left on a designed run. He moved upfield, tried to juke a few dudes and went down.

"JT kind of tried to make a move and his knee buckled a little bit," Dorrell said. "I'm sure it scared him a little bit. We're not knowing what the extent is. We're hopeful that it's not too serious. No one was around him — he kind of did the move against the air. It's one of those things in football that sometimes that happens."

"We're hoping for the best and sending our prayers. But he's the type of kid where whatever the situation is, he'll bounce back from it and try to get back as quickly as he can."

Shrout's injury leaves just freshman Brendon Lewis and Drew Carter as the scholarship quarterbacks on roster for CU, with walk-on Jordan Woolverton also an option for depth.

Aside from Shrout's injury, there certainly were a number of additional happenings worth noting.

For starters, tight ends Brady Russell and Matt Lynch, senior ILBs Nate Landman and Robert Barnes plus junior OLB Carson Wells were notable non-participants in Saturday's scrimmage.

Dorrell did not specifically address them afterwards as suffering from any ailments, so, for now, it's best not to start speculating that they could be injured.

Most likely the whole lot of them were being rested after taking heavy practice reps through the first sight practices of camp.

Sophomore tailback Jarek Broussard looked every bit the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year we saw in 2020. His first two touches of the scrimmage, which came on different drives, went for 66 and 42 yards.

Fellow sophomore tailback Deion Smith also impressed. Smith, who's sporting a knee brace this camp, missed the entire 2020 condensed season due to injury.

He took a good deal of handoffs with the first and second team offense and was efficient. He also appeared to be very fast, despite having the brace on.

Junior tight end Jared Poplawski, who hasn't played a game since 2017 due to multiple ACL injuries at CU, also stood out, recording a 19-yard touchdown reception from Lewis.

"With Jared Poplawski, he's a guy that tore his ACL twice and he's come a long way to get himself back so it was fun to see him get a score today," Dorrell said. "That gives him some confidence and some validation that he can play and be an effective player for us, so I think he's going to build on that."

"We've got a number of guys that were in that injury phase of things early on in the year when they had corrective surgeries and now they're getting themselves back."

With Russell and Lynch also out for the scrimmage, redshirt freshman Alec Pell got some extended reps at tight end, hauling in the first reception of the day as well as a 16-yard touchdown from Lewis later on.