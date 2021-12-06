Joshua Bates keeping options open as coaching transition plays out at OU

The abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal, news of which broke on Nov. 28, undoubtedly sent major shockwaves through the college football community.

With Riley now in Los Angeles, and the Sooners transitioning from interim head coach Bob Stoops to newly-hired full-time coach Brent Venables, many OU players and commits find themselves wanting to take a step back to reevaluate things.

Oklahoma recently lost former five-star receiver signee Jadon Haselwood, who enjoyed the finest statistical season of his collegiate career in 2021, to the transfer portal, ultimately landing at Arkansas.

Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson was quick to de-commit from OU two Sundays ago, joining Riley at USC shortly thereafter, while five-star running back Raleek Brown (who also flipped to USC) and four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie (Texas) were among the recruits to back off verbal commitments to the Sooners.

For Oklahoma's Class of 2022 pledges, there is without question much to ponder now nine days away from the Dec. 15 early signing period.

Before then, and in general, there is almost certainly more fallout/turnover on the horizon from OU recruits and players alike.

However, as far as 2023 recruits are concerned, their timeline is naturally less pressing at the moment.

One such Oklahoma commit, Joshua Bates, a Centennial State standout at center from Durango, has been keeping his finger on the pulse as the transitional situation in Norman continues to unfold.

“It was definitely pretty shocking," Bates said of Riley's decision. "As a young commit, I’m a ‘23 commit, so I obviously have a lot of time to make a decision. But, you know, I’m like talking to (Riley) the day before and it looks like he’s not going anywhere. It felt like he was sticking it out, so my reaction was just shocked overall."