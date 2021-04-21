CUSportsNation - Joshka Gustav's work ethic paying off as he develops at outside linebacker

Joshka Gustav's work ethic paying off as he develops at outside linebacker
Last fall, redshirt freshman outside linebacker Joshka Gustav factored, alongside juniors Jamar Montgomery and Guy Thomas, into the committee approach opposite junior Carson Wells that the Buffs utilized the majority of the time on defense.
Gustav's contribution to the 2020 season may best be described by saying that he made the most of his limited snaps with the defense.
Out of all Colorado's outside linebackers, Wells (as a surprise to no one) led the pack in snaps with 280. Thomas played 80 and Montgomery 66.
It might surprise you to see that Gustav was actually second behind Wells, seeing 91 total snaps on defense last year. After all, he finished the season with just one tackle.
However, despite limited time on the field with the defense, Gustav impressively recorded seven quarterback pressures, the most on the team and the same amount that Wells, Thomas and Montgomery posted together.
Now, in fairness, the outside linebackers as a collective group — Thomas and Montgomery in particular — were used in varying packages that didn't always see them rushing the passer.
But the fact that Gustav, CU's 6-foot-3, 235-pound athlete originally from Hamburg, Germany, led the Buffs in such an important statistical category is evidence of the role he's carved for himself on the team.
"I always like going around the tight ends in stretches and ask ‘hey, who’s the hardest outside linebacker to block?’ He’s garnered a couple nominations from our 12 tight ends," Michalowski said.
Michalowski complimented Gustav on the offseason work he put in last year when Colorado's players were isolated and forced to lift weights and stay in shape on their own during the thick of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
It was largely due to that work that Gustav became a pleasant surprise at last year's fall camp which led to him being a player that Michalowski and Karl Dorrell both trusted on the pass rush and in coverage.
Michalowski went as far to compare some of what Gustav does nicely at CU to a three-time Pro Bowler and 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"(Gustav is) a technician," Michalowski said. "I always remind him of that because what really sets him apart as a player is the technique that he plays with. He’s developed some great signature rushes, which has been great to see."
"He has developed some rushes that are similar to (the L.A. Chargers’) Joey Bosa — I know that’s a lofty comparison — but they work a lot of similar pass rush moves and he does a great job with hand placement at the point of attack."
This spring, with Thomas out due to injury, Wells, Montgomery, Gustav and freshman Devin Grant have been the guys subbing in an out at OLB.
With Gustav's work ethic, combined with a a 2020 season in which he demonstrated his value not too far in the rearview mirror, he's positioned himself nicely to factor into Colorado's defense heading into the fall.
"He has just been great to coach," Michalowski said. "He’s a sponge of knowledge, and coming from Germany and the sacrifices that he’s made to get to this point — you wouldn’t expect anything different.”