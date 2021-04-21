CUSportsNation - Joshka Gustav's work ethic paying off as he develops at outside linebacker

Last fall, redshirt freshman outside linebacker Joshka Gustav factored, alongside juniors Jamar Montgomery and Guy Thomas , into the committee approach opposite junior Carson Wells that the Buffs utilized the majority of the time on defense.

Gustav's contribution to the 2020 season may best be described by saying that he made the most of his limited snaps with the defense.

Out of all Colorado's outside linebackers, Wells (as a surprise to no one) led the pack in snaps with 280. Thomas played 80 and Montgomery 66.

It might surprise you to see that Gustav was actually second behind Wells, seeing 91 total snaps on defense last year. After all, he finished the season with just one tackle.

However, despite limited time on the field with the defense, Gustav impressively recorded seven quarterback pressures, the most on the team and the same amount that Wells, Thomas and Montgomery posted together.

Now, in fairness, the outside linebackers as a collective group — Thomas and Montgomery in particular — were used in varying packages that didn't always see them rushing the passer.

But the fact that Gustav, CU's 6-foot-3, 235-pound athlete originally from Hamburg, Germany, led the Buffs in such an important statistical category is evidence of the role he's carved for himself on the team.

"I always like going around the tight ends in stretches and ask ‘hey, who’s the hardest outside linebacker to block?’ He’s garnered a couple nominations from our 12 tight ends," Michalowski said.