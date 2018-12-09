Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 18:15:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Joshia Davis: 'Coach Tucker is a great man'

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

Ibbrfcggnxjmd02zcy55
@joshia_davis7

Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian running back Joshia Davis was one of four prospects who officially visited the Colorado Buffaloes over the weekend.

The first question to ask Davis about the visit was obvious... How was meeting with new Buffs' head coach Mel Tucker?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}