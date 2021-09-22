Josh Watts enjoying dominant start to the 2021 campaign

Through three games, Colorado junior Josh Watts is off to a very hot start in his second year of handling punting duties for the Buffaloes.

A native of Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, Watts originally signed with Colorado's Class of 2020.

An alum of ProKick Australia Academy, Watts transitioned to American football after playing with the Brisbane Lions of the Australian Football League from 2014-2016.

He debuted with the Buffaloes in 2020, punting 27 times for an average of 40.89 yards.

This year, Watts has taken his game to a new level, averaging 48.78 yards per punt, a figure that leads the Pac-12 and ranks eighth across all FBS punters.

Watts was quick to deflect his yards-per-punt average, instead noting that he focuses his attention on hang time.

I think a lot of people who don’t really understand punting, they look at the numbers, the yardage, and they think that’s the best," he said." (10-year NFL veteran and L.A. Charger) Johnny Heckker, who’s one of the best punters of all-time — I think his best year in college was about 42 (yards per punt)."

"For me, it’s working on that hang time — that means averaging 44 (yards) and allowing zero return yards. That could be the best thing for the team. I might not average 52 (yards) every week, but it’s really just about not giving them the chance to return the ball. That’s what I care about.”

Watts certainly had his work cut out for him last Saturday against Minnesota; the Buffaloes' borderline nonexistent offensive performance (zero points, 63 yards gained on 45 offensive plays) meant it was a busy day full of fourth downs.

He punted eight times in the 30-0 loss, averaging 51.9 yards per try.

The Gophers had four returns, averaging 11 yards each, and were forced into making four fair catches.

"Thank goodness for him — he was one of the bright spots of our play last week," Karl Dorrell said. "...When we were backed up deep in our own territory, he at least put the opposing offense on the other side of the 50. (He did) some really good things to give us a chance to create some equilibrium in the game.”