Josh Watts enjoying dominant start to the 2021 campaign
Through three games, Colorado junior Josh Watts is off to a very hot start in his second year of handling punting duties for the Buffaloes.
A native of Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, Watts originally signed with Colorado's Class of 2020.
An alum of ProKick Australia Academy, Watts transitioned to American football after playing with the Brisbane Lions of the Australian Football League from 2014-2016.
He debuted with the Buffaloes in 2020, punting 27 times for an average of 40.89 yards.
This year, Watts has taken his game to a new level, averaging 48.78 yards per punt, a figure that leads the Pac-12 and ranks eighth across all FBS punters.
Watts was quick to deflect his yards-per-punt average, instead noting that he focuses his attention on hang time.
I think a lot of people who don’t really understand punting, they look at the numbers, the yardage, and they think that’s the best," he said." (10-year NFL veteran and L.A. Charger) Johnny Heckker, who’s one of the best punters of all-time — I think his best year in college was about 42 (yards per punt)."
"For me, it’s working on that hang time — that means averaging 44 (yards) and allowing zero return yards. That could be the best thing for the team. I might not average 52 (yards) every week, but it’s really just about not giving them the chance to return the ball. That’s what I care about.”
Watts certainly had his work cut out for him last Saturday against Minnesota; the Buffaloes' borderline nonexistent offensive performance (zero points, 63 yards gained on 45 offensive plays) meant it was a busy day full of fourth downs.
He punted eight times in the 30-0 loss, averaging 51.9 yards per try.
The Gophers had four returns, averaging 11 yards each, and were forced into making four fair catches.
"Thank goodness for him — he was one of the bright spots of our play last week," Karl Dorrell said. "...When we were backed up deep in our own territory, he at least put the opposing offense on the other side of the 50. (He did) some really good things to give us a chance to create some equilibrium in the game.”
Colorado director of strength and conditioning Shannon Turley has worked closely with Watts dating back to the spring and his impact in Watts' day-to-day doings is paying off on game days.
While at Stanford, Turley helped guide Cardinal punter Jake Bailey earn back-to-back second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2017 and 2018.
Bailey is now is in year three with the New England Patriots after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Specifically, Watts has seen his health improve drastically — and injuries go down significantly — since he's been with Turley.
“It’s been huge for me," Watts said. "I talked to James Stefanou about it — I wish James got to work with coach Turley, as well, because he had the same (injuries). Coach Turley worked a lot with Jake Bailey, who’s one of the best punters in the NFL."
"He has knowledge of working with him and he sort of applied it to me, as well. We speak virtually every day about, ‘What’s my plan today? How many balls are we going to kick?’ He’s really limited my reps throughout the week and that’s enabled me to feel 100% on gameday."
In the past, Watts felt like he was operating under a more quantity over quality practice routine that would feature him punting as many balls as possible in a given week's practice.
Turley has dialed things back considerably, saving Watts' leg and ensuring that he's fresh and feeling good on Saturdays.
"Last year, I had days where I was kicking 50-60 balls and then I’m getting to gameday and I’d be sore," Watts said. "Today, I’m only kicking about 25 — they’re more quality reps . It’s really just load management. In the weight room, it’s all single-leg stuff for me. I never really squat or anything like that. He really looks after my legs.”
Dorrell thus far has been pleased with Watts' performance, especially as it's been translating to ensuring CU's opponent doesn't start with optimal field positioning.
Turley and Watts seem to have established a good relationship together, one that's directly increasing the impact Watts is able to have in games.
"I think Shannon has done a great job of putting him on a regimen that is really creating better body maintenance for him, where he feels great every day," Dorrell said. "He’s been staying on this routine that he started after spring practice."
"We carried through the summer and training camp and voila, he’s playing as consistent and as good as he’s been...He’s punting as best as he’s been since I’ve been here."