Josh Chandler-Semedo sat by the endzone facing the Colorado U last Saturday to take some time to process a forgotten feeling of a hard earned win, as he had not won a game since Nov. 27, 2021.

“The monkey was off the back,” Chandler-Semedo said after the game. “Being a leader, being a fifth year guy, it’s a lot of pressure. You don’t want to go out the way we were going out and you could feel the pressure rising throughout the building. ...

"We had no excuses -- it was all on us. To be able to get that victory the way we did in a defensive fashion like we played today, it was amazing so I just had to take a moment of relief.”

The Buffs defense could not find its rhythm until recently with the implementation of interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman’s new system. Chandler-Semedo, a veteran linebacker, played through the adversity providing a reliable cog in the middle. He is one of Colorado's defensive leaders with 44 total tackles, 2 sacks for a loss of 16 and 7 tackles for a loss, along with two third down stops and one QB pressure

Chandler-Semedo had a career-high 110 tackles last season at West Virginia, and in the last two games he's been closer to that pace again with 10 vs. Arizona and 9 vs. Cal.

“I’m never a person to doubt myself, but at the same time, it did get a little gray sometimes,” he said. “Like, kind of question the direction of some things, but overall you really just keep trying and you always want to make sure to do your part.”

Chandler-Semedo did his part last Saturday, finishing with a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss and other Buffs such as Trevor Woods and Nikko Reed also executed big plays in Chatman’s, “fast and free" defense.

“Coach Chatman, he’s standing up on the bench screaming to us, just hyping us up all the time,” Woods said. “They’re just letting us play free and I mean we’re just having fun out there. Like that was the most fun I’ve had I think since I’ve been here. That game right there, that was awesome man.”

Woods saved the game in overtime by punching the ball out from wide receiver Mason Starling in the end zone during overtime. Reed also had a game-saving play at the end of the fourth, sacking Jack Plummer for a loss of 9 yards.