Jordyn Tyson excited to get to work under Phil McGeoghan

Back on Jan. 18, Karl Dorrell completed hirings for his 2022 assistant coaches when Colorado announced that Phil McGeoghan was being tapped to oversee the Buffs' wide receivers.

Since the dust settled on the hiring front, Colorado's coaches, including McGeoghan, have largely been out and about of late, recruiting and visiting with signees.

One such Class of 2022 signee to receive a visit from McGeoghan was wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who enjoyed an introductory session with his soon-to-be receivers coach when McGeoghan stopped by Allen High School in Texas.

“He knows everything he’s talking about," Tyson said of McGeoghan. "He’s a smart dude and he just wants to bring me in as a player and that’s all I would ask for.”

Tyson, a 6-foot-2, 177-pound wideout, recorded 70 catches for 1,294 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging bit over 92 receiving yards per game for Allen this past season.

Following a senior year of highlight reel-worthy plays, in addition to a fresh wave of Rivals rankings updates, Tyson wraps his high school career just shy of four-star status and is one of the top 100 (No. 85) receivers in the nation.

Tyson signed with the Buffaloes back on Dec. 15 is expected to report to the team in early June.