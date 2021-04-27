CUSportsNation - Jon Van Diest, Mark Perry among players showing improvement this spring

Up and down Colorado's roster, looking at both the offense and defense, there has been a multitude of players who have stuck out to Karl Dorrell over the past few weeks.

While spring ball isn't all sunshine and rainbows, free of mistakes, Dorrell on a general note has been pleased with what he's seen out of a number of different guys, especially the younger corps.

“There’s been a lot of really positive things with a lot of our young players who have been doing pretty well," he said. "We’re still cleaning a lot of things up but I feel those guys have made up a lot of ground."

Offensive line in particular has been a position group at which younger players, out of necessity, have been forced to eat a lot of reps.

Sophomore Kanan Ray (due to COVID-19 contact tracing) was recently added to the list of inactive OLs who started/saw action in 2020, joining Casey Roddick, Chance Lytle and most recently, due to a torn labrum, Frank Fillip.

Walk-ons Jack Seavall and John Deitchman have stepped up to help fill the void, as has 6-foot-10 freshman Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, who, perhaps more than any offensive lineman, has seen his responsibilities grow this spring as a result of the aforementioned injuries.

"'Tank,' who is (Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan), he’s our big tackle," Dorrell said. "He’s done a nice job and has had a ton of reps this spring because of the lack of depth at offensive line. You can see that he knows what he’s doing and is using the proper leverage and technique."

"All of those reps are starting to pay off for him in settling him down in terms of playing the tackle position, so I’d say that has been a big positive."