Colorado commit Joe Perkins of Madison, Mississippi recently dropped a mis-season highlight reel on Twitter. The senior ATH plays safety and wide receiver for Madison Ridgeland Academy, which is off to a 6-2 start within the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools 6A District I. Perkins stands at 6-foot-1 and is 190 pounds. Colorado is recruiting him as a DB.

So far in 2019, Perkins has accrued 33 tackles and has four PBUs. Offensively, he's scored six TDs and has 155 yards of receiving.