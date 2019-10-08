Joe Perkins' mid-season highlights show solid open-field tackling skills
Colorado commit Joe Perkins of Madison, Mississippi recently dropped a mis-season highlight reel on Twitter. The senior ATH plays safety and wide receiver for Madison Ridgeland Academy, which is off to a 6-2 start within the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools 6A District I. Perkins stands at 6-foot-1 and is 190 pounds. Colorado is recruiting him as a DB.
So far in 2019, Perkins has accrued 33 tackles and has four PBUs. Offensively, he's scored six TDs and has 155 yards of receiving.
What sticks out about Perkins' film is his ability to read plays and move to the ball carrier. While in the highlights he jumps a few routes and displays good ability to stop on a dime, physicality very much appears to be Perkins' brand.
Colorado safety Mikial Onu is 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds. Perkins has a few inches on him and in theory could bulk up to the 200-pound mark or near it. With his frame and style of play, Perkins seems like a prime candidate to develop under the Colorado coaching staff into a physical, tackle-happy defensive back.