CUSportsNation - Jeriah Horne was the perfect icebreaker as Tad Boyle's first grad transfer

About a calendar year ago, when former Tulsa forward Jeriah Horne announced that he was joining the Buffaloes as a graduate transfer, expectations for him among CU's coaching staff certainly were high. But as Horne's brief tenure with the Buffs comes to an end, it should go without saying that those expectations were not only achieved but exceeded via what Horne brought to the table.

Horne's credentials as an on-court performer were well-proven in his two seasons at Tulsa, where he played before joining the Buffs. In both the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons, Horne was the team's leading three-point shooter in terms of shots made. He scored in the double digits in 33 of 63 total games played with the Golden Hurricane, averaging 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest over that span. For comparison's sake, this past season with the Buffaloes, Horne contributed 10.8 points and 5.8 boards per game, while shooting 46% from the floor and 40% from long range. He led CU with 52 three-pointers made and was the Buffs' leading free throw shooter, making 91% of his shots. In the immediate aftermath of Monday's exodus out of Boulder, a day that saw fellow seniors D'Shawn Schwartz, Dallas Walton and Alexander Strating opt to hit the transfer portal as graduate transfers, Horne did the same Tuesday morning, offering his goodbyes to Buff Nation. Horne will take advantage of his NCAA-granted free year of eligibility and look to find a new home as a graduate transfer.

For as solid as Horne was on the court, he also managed to have an equally as important impact in the locker room. Even dating back to last fall, before the season got underway, there was regular chatter of how Horne was settling into Boulder from a leadership perspective. “Jeriah has done a terrific job, this summer when he got here, of meshing with the freshmen," Tad Boyle said last October. "Most of the guys that were here this summer were living either with each other or close proximity to each other. He’s done a great job of building relationships and being a mentor for those freshmen." Horne would probably be the first to tell you that the last three games of the season, on an individual note, could not have gone worse for him. Unfortunately for both he and the Buffs, Horne suffered a debilitating offensive slump, beginning in the Pac-12 Tournament title game against Oregon State, that lasted through Colorado's second round NCAA Tournament loss to Florida State. During that span, the usually red-hot Horne shot just 4-of-26 (15%) from the floor and was cold from long range, as well, converting just 1-of-15 shots from behind the arc. For CU men's basketball admirers, it was truly a sad sight watching Horne make his one three-pointer of Colorado's 2020-2021 postseason in about as inconsequential a fashion possible. The shot that went down did so with 1:22 to play in the Round of 32 matchup against the Seminoles, at a moment in which CU trailed by 16 points. In other words, for the Buffs, the game was way out of reach by then and Horne knew it. After he made the shot, Horne noticeably paused for a brief second before retreating back into the defensive zone. It wasn't too difficult to imagine what was going through his head at that moment, one of extreme frustration. "You've got to be kidding me. Where the heck was that basket an hour ago, when we actually could have used it?"

Sometimes, the shots just don't fall. Every basketball player inevitably learns that the hard way and for Horne, the basketball gods were particularly cruel in the timing of it all. But what's done is done. Horne ends his Colorado career having produced the seventh-best single-season three-point conversion rate (39.7%) in program history. He more than plugged a hole left by the departure of Tyler Bey and singlehandedly replaced about 78% of the offense Bey generated as a junior (13.8 PPG in 2019-2020 vs. Horne's 10.8 PPG in 2020-2021) as well as 64% of Bey's rebounding numbers (9.0 RPG for Bey two seasons ago vs. 5.8 RBG for Horne this past year). All in all, from his on-court numbers too off-the-court leadership qualities, Horne enjoyed a highly successful graduate transfer campaign. "(Horne) was an important piece for us because we lost Tyler late," Buffs associate head coach Mike Rohn said. "Jeriah has been fantastic and that’s what you get in a fifth-year, grad transfer guy. He’s mature and he understands with all the defenses he’s been through the college experience and has become so invested in the team." "He’s been an unbelievable mentor for those young guys. They look up to them and he looks up to them — he knows how good they are, too.” The above two tweets you see come from Angel Clifford, the mother of Buffs freshman guard Nique Clifford. In the aftermath of a tough loss to Florida State coupled with the tragic simultaneous news out of Boulder following last week's mass shooting, she offered a heartfelt thank you to Horne for the mentorship he offered her son in his short time with the Buffs.

Jeriah Horne celebrates with teammates, including freshmen Jabari Walker and Tristan da Silva, following a Jan. 14 win over California (Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today)