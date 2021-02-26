CUSportsNation - Jeriah Horne continues to take his game to the next level at Colorado

In many ways, the presence Jeriah Horne has had for Colorado could have been expected. After all, in two years at Tulsa from 2018-2020, he enjoyed a role that blended a starter's gig with coming off the bench.

In those two seasons, he averaged double digit points per game and was the Golden Hurricane's leading three-point shooter.

Horne was brought to Boulder in large part to help Colorado replace some of the regular production — offensively and defensively — that Tyler Bey did for the team before declaring for the NBA Draft.

To be specific, that entailed 13.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Horne hasn't produced at quite that level — he's averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 boards per game for CU with two regular season games left to play — but he has far from fallen short of expectations in general.

The 6-foot-7 grad transfer senior is Colorado's leader in free throw percentage (92%), his 134 boards and 5.6 per game average leads the team, while among CU's regular most regular three-point shooter (players with north of 50 attempts) his 44% make rate (39-of-89) is also a team-best.

Not to mention that he's shooting 49% from the floor in general.

His performance Thursday against No. 19 USC was nothing short of stellar. He tied his season-best in points with 24, shot 75% from the floor (9-of-12) and was near unstoppable from long range, drilling six three-pointers while also chipping in 11 rebounds.

“When Jeriah gets going, he is a rhythm shooter," Tad Boyle said. "He knows how to get his shots off, he’s got quick release and (teams) know he’s a three-point shooter. The scouting report is out on Jeriah. People are switching his ball screens, but he’s just a crafty player and gets himself going.”