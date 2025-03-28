What you may have missed this week in the transfer portal

Andrew Simpson (Photo by © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The transfer portal is starting to heat up again as teams around the country get spring practice started. Take a look at what you may have missed this week in the transfer portal. YOU DECIDE: What city produces the best high school football talent?

BOISE STATE STARTER TO ENTER THE PORTAL

There is a new starting caliber linebacker in the transfer portal. Boise State starter Andrew Simpson announced his plans to transfer on Thursday. As a starter for the last two and a half seasons, Simpson logged more than 1,400 snaps. The Broncos standout was credited with 33 and 24 quarterback pressures, including eight sacks in 2023 over the last two seasons according to Pro Football Focus. Simpson has been productive in coverage as well, as evidenced by his three pass breakups and three interceptions to go along with his six total forced fumbles.

WAKE FOREST GETS HELP IN THE SECONDARY

New Wake Forest head coach Jake Dickert is continuing to rebuild that Demon Deacon roster and his latest addition to the squad comes in the secondary. Former North Alabama defensive back Ashaad Williams is headed to Winston-Salem and is bringing plenty of experience with him. In 32 games during his career he racked up more than 50 tackles, two interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 5.5 tackles for a loss. Wake Forest had so many of its top players leave after former head coach Dave Clawson resigned with more than 10 players from last year‘s roster finding homes at other Power Four programs. But Dickert and his staff have signed a similar number of transfers to turn this roster over for next year.

FORMER SEC RECEIVER GETS ANOTHER SHOT

Embattled receiver Rara Thomas has found a new home. The former Georgia and Mississippi State standout will now suit up for the Troy Trojans. The signing comes with its fair share of controversy. Thomas has had multiple run-ins with the law, the most recent came last summer when he was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors and a felony. With his legal issues now resolved, Thomas is free to focus on football, at least that's what the Troy athletics department hopes he'll do. Thomas was a top-100 transfer prospect when he signed with Georgia as part of its 2023 transfer haul.

TWO FCS STANDOUTS MAKING WAVES IN THE PORTAL