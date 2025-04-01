Andre' Hart continuing to evaluate retooled CU linebacker group this spring

Colorado linebackers coach Andre’ Hart is rebuilding his room this offseason after losing his two pivotal starters in LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green.

With the departures of Bentley to the NFL draft and Hill-Green to the transfer portal, the Buffs picked up UTSA transfer Martavius French and Jacksonville State transfer Reginald Hughes who both had productive careers at their former programs. CU’s linebacker room now consists of a total of seven scholarship players, but Hart and the staff are looking to expand all groups on the Buffs' roster in addition the the linebacker unit.

“Every room is open because we’re always trying to create competition,” Hart said after Tuesday’s practice.

The Buffs are entering Week 4 of practice following their time off for spring break. Through spring ball so far, Hart hasn’t identified who will be the successors of CU’s one-two punch at linebacker as Bentley helped in the pass game and Hill-Green helped stop the run. Naming starters certainly won’t come this spring either with Hart wanting to maintain the competition in the room.

French and Hughes, both all-conference selections last season, do appear to be taking on leadership roles early and adapting well to Hart’s expectations.

“I’m seeing them be pros right now,” Hart said. “What they're doing is they're making sure they learn the defense and then they're doing the right things and saying the right things so that they can be the leaders.

"They're not trying to jump or do anything like that, but they are not leading by example … They're asking the right questions in the pros, in the meeting rooms, they are not late to anything, and they're just trying to get the job done.”

French brings a wealth of experience after his three years with the Roadrunners. He played in all 13 games, with 11 starts, last season and led UTSA with 80 tackles and tied the team lead with 17 tackles for loss.

Last season, Hughes helped lead Jacksonville State to the Conference USA championship with a breakout season in which he recorded 82 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

While French and Hughes are showing the ability to take over at linebacker, freshman and former four-star recruit Mantrez Walker is getting settled into the college game.

“The speed of the game is the thing that [Walker] gotta get used to, and then also, he's in a new system,” Hart said. “You want to develop him and keep him going forward and then get him with those guys who've been here so you can have a room of leaders to lead him.

“If I gotta keep coaching him, I think that’s a problem. He has to be infectious with the team, and he’s doing that so far.”

There is much more for Hart to evaluate with the spring game now 18 days away. Colorado’s future starters may not even be on campus yet as Hart and the staff continue to keep an eye on prospects in the portal as well.

Still, CU’s new linebackers, French, Hughes, Walker and Kylan Salter plus returners Jeremiah Brown, Jaylen Wester and Kyeran Garcia are all working this spring to become the new quarterback of the defense.

“I’m not sure just yet who that is, but we’re going to keep evaluating,” Hart said.