CUSportsNation - Jeremy Bloom: "A big smile comes to my face" when recalling Colorado days

Below, in Part II of our series with Bloom , he reflects on the good memories he has from his Colorado days.

Yesterday, we conducted a lengthy interview with former Buffs standout, Olympic skier and 11-time World Cup gold medal winner Jeremy Bloom about his role in the HBO documentary " The Weight of Gold " which examines widespread mental health struggles among Olympic athletes.

By the time Bloom had arrived at Colorado, he was already an accomplished and decorated international skier, having participated in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City as well as competed and medaled in numerous World Cup events.

It was Bloom's skiing career — and namely the endorsements and sponsorships he accepted and wanted to keep doing accepting while also continuing his college football career — that set the stage for his showdown with the NCAA.

Ultimately, the NCAA deemed him ineligible to compete as a junior and senior.

Thus, it was interesting to ask Bloom specifically if any potential bitterness he felt towards the NCAA was at all handcuffed to the good times he had at Colorado.

In other words, did the ordeal with the NCAA dilute the positives when it comes to how he views his time in Boulder?

“That’s a good question, but as I reflect back on my days at Colorado, a big smile comes to my face," Bloom said. "No, there’s not even an ounce of bitterness whatsoever — just an amazing amount of humility and gratefulness that I was able to experience the things that I did at the University of Colorado and have the success that I was able to have there.”

If the NCAA had allowed Bloom to remain eligible, who knows where his college football career would have gone. On-paper evidence and his statistics can offer a hint in terms of answering that question, though.

He earned Freshman All-American honors from the Pro Football Writers Association in 2002 and racked up 1,286 all-purpose yards (589 on kick return duty, 356 as a receiver, 289 while returning punts and 52 rushing) as a sophomore in 2003.

Had he returned in 2004, he would have been one of two Buffaloes wide receivers still on the team that had recorded receptions in 2003, while his credentials as CU's go-to return man were also well in order.

Needless to say, all evidence pointed to Bloom being primed and ready to make significant contributions to the 2004 and 2005 Buffaloes.

Still, nearly two decades after the fact, Bloom long ago resolved to let go of his NCAA eligibility-related frustrations while keeping the fond memories of his teammates, coaches and the impact he was able to make as an underclassman close to heart.

“It’s the brotherhood that you develop in locker rooms that you have people that, figuratively speaking, you go to war with," he said. "You work so hard for a goal and you do whatever it takes. That builds a bond that is uncommonly seen in life — certainly tough to duplicate in the professional realm, let alone sports, but definitely in business."

"So, you really smile on those moments — the softer moments in the locker room when you’re laughing with teammates and then the harder moments, when you’re grinding and trying to win a conference championship.”