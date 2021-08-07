Jayle Stacks hopes to carve out a unique role for himself on offense

To say that freshman tailback Jayle Stacks enjoyed a storied high school career would be quite the understatement.

By the time he graduated from Cherry Creek High School, he had earned four straight All-Centennial League honors, won CHSAA Class 5A Player of the Year as a senior in 2019 and also guided the Bruins to a perfect 14-0 record and state title.

As his high school career came to and end, Stacks had racked up an impressive 3,265 yards as Cherry Creek's bruising starting tailback.

A former two-star recruit initially committed to play football at Air Force (where the triple option would most definitely have suited his 5-foot-11, 230-pound frame well), Stacks ultimately pledged and later signed with Colorado, delaying his enrollment to the fall of 2020.

Now that he's in college, with his position group stacked with talent that includes proven workhorse Alex Fontenot and reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in Jarek Broussard, among notable others, Stacks' days as the go-to tailback eating up all the carries are behind him.

However, that reality has far from stopped him in working to assert his way onto the field.

Dating back to last season as well as spring ball, Stacks had been used in a multitude of ways: taking an occasional carry or filling in on the goal line as a fullback.

“If it has to do with tailback, (fullback), I can play tight end if I’m needed — my dad taught me so much to where it’s like, if you have an opportunity, take it," Stacks said. "If that's playing fullback, playing H, playing tight end, I’m going to give it to the best of my ability just so I can see where it leads.”