Jayle Stacks continues to embrace unique role within Colorado's offense

That sophomore tailback Jayle Stacks is a unique specimen amongst his position group has been no secret since he joined the Buffs ahead of the 2020 season.

After all, at 5-foot-11 and 235 pounds, he is 45 pounds heavier than junior Deion Smith and 35 pounds heavier than senior Alex Fontenot.

Put simply, Stacks has the frame to do quite a few things for the Buffs, either with the ball in his hands or as a blocker.

As a true freshman in 2020, he didn't record any statistics, while last year, he took one single carry for four yards and caught one pass for three yards.

However, with the Buffs using just three scholarship tailbacks this spring, Stacks had a chance to shine.

Throughout Colorado's 15 spring practices, Stacks' name was uttered frequently, with position coach Darian Hagan assuring reporters that Stacks could be poised for a more significant role in 2022.

“You’re going to see him — he has a role," Hagan said. "The thing about Jayle is, he was stuck behind a bunch of guys. Those guys leaving opened up the door for him. He’s bought into being an ‘F’ which is our fullback, being a tailback — he has a role. I told him, ‘If you buy into your role, you’ll be rewarded.’ He’s doing that right now.”

While Hagan and Karl Dorrell have gotten to see what Stacks can do since 2020, first-year offensive coordinator Mike Sanford came away impressed this spring, too.

“Jayle’s just shown he’s kind of the do-it-all guy right now — Swiss Army knife, playing a lot of roles for us and doing a really good job of it," Sanford said.