Colorado offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said after practice Wednesday that getting off to a fast start is the goal of the offense every week and that in terms of upping the offense's speed and tempo plus getting in a spot to score early and often, preparation for that this week has been business as usual.

Jay Johnson on Montez's presence in the pocket: "That's always a work in progress. For nobody that's played the position, that's probably one of the hardest things for a QB to really acquire. I think he's made great strides. There's a few times where he has had some pocket presence that needs improved, and we're working on it every day. He's really locked in. I think he's really been focused on it — I've seen some really big improvements, but we still have some room to go."

***Montez himself talked a lot about urgency and execution, but it is important to examine and expect more from him in terms of little things, specifically footwork, pocket movement and downfield vision. Johnson's right to call Montez's pocket presence "a work in progress" and how the latter responds on the field Saturday will hold in significant part the fate of CU's ability to undertake effective scoring drives.

Jay Johnson on Montez's performance vs. Air Force: "If I go back and grade the film, it wasn't completely subpar. He missed a few throws, but as far as where he was going, what he was doing with the offense and managing, he did a nice job. It was more just a couple throws that he missed, and the pocket presence hurt him a couple times of a couple throws but one thing about Steven is that he's very consistent in how he practices. He's a really hard worker, has great energy, and he's come back with a really good week (of practice)."

***Montez has a knack for bouncing back after games in which he was a bit off the mark. Making his throws, especially long range ones, vs. ASU will be an area to keep an eye on. The offense rises or falls with how effective Montez is, so hope a strong week of practice serves as precursor to a cleaned up performance Saturday night.

Jay Johnson on ASU's defense: "They're unbelievably multiple — very active with their front six and blitz patterns. They have some very athletic guys who can get you out of balance and out of sync with what they do. They might get you a little bit, but you've got to stay the course because they're very active in the different presentations (they show) trying to create chaos up front."

***Of course, the Sun Devils have earned national praise in 2019 for their defensive prowess thus far in 2019, holding opponents to a lone touchdown in three consecutive weeks.

The 2.8 YPC average ASU has allowed to enemy run schemes is eerily similar to what Colorado has been able to do on the ground the last two weeks (3.3 YPC vs. Air Force compared to a 2.4 mark vs. Nebraska) so right off the bat, the Buffs seem at risk for that trend to continue.

Colorado via the run game will need to find ways to combat the strength of ASU's d-line and linebackers, setting up the pass game through movement on he ground.

