Jason Martin , assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Independence Community College in Independence, KS., gave some solid insight on his brother Demetrice , who earlier in March was hired by Karl Dorrell as the Buffaloes' new cornerbacks coach.

Here's what Tucson.com had to say about Martin (in part) when news broke he was leaving Arizona to come to Colorado:"

Martin has a reputation as a strong recruiter, especially in California. He was instrumental in bringing cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, among others, to Tucson. The 2020 signing class includes a pair of California defenders: lineman Dion Wilson Jr. and cornerback Khary Crump Jr."

The younger Martin seemed to think Demetrice's recruiting process, shown while at Arizona, will be effectively rebranded and brought to Boulder, benefitting the Buffaloes.

"My brother is a secondary coach; he can control the whole secondary, but for him to just have cornerbacks, that’s easy for him," Martin said. "That’s going to enhance his ability to go out and recruit, not just corners, but multiple positions. I expect to go out and make a name for himself again, reinvent himself as a recruiter again.”

The two got a chance to catch up over the phone recently for the first time since Demetrice took the Colorado job.

“It’s been such a fast transition and whirlwind, getting ready for spring ball and learning the playbook," Jason Martin said. "(Defensive coordinator Tyson) Summers has him in meetings all the time and he’s trying to get caught up. The one thing that he says is that he loves the atmosphere (in Boulder) and he’s getting back to the meat and potatoes of football. He loves that he can focus on the corners."