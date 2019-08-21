JUCO transfer and junior ILB Jash Allen has been seeing some extended snaps with the first team defense in recent days. As Colorado begins preparations for taking on Colorado State for the season opener on Aug. 30, Allen himself is preparing for a big role in that game.

Allen and Jon Van Diest, who began fall camp as the starting inside backer opposite Nate Landman, are now both locked in an end-of-camp battle for the starting gig.

But it's important to remember, especially early into the season, that whomever is the "starter" might end up meaning more on paper and for reasons of pride as opposed to having an edge in meaningful game contributions.

As will be the case at many spots around the roster for the Buffs (RB, S, ILB to name a few) the "starter" will likely be the starter for only as long as the player proves they deserve to hold that title. In other words, the Colorado State game and likely Nebraska plus Air Force, to varying degrees, are going to be working interviews for a number of candidates vying for playing time.

Especially for the CSU game, whomever is on the field first should be taken with a grain of salt. If the Buffs control the game reasonably, Allen and Van Diest along perhaps with Akil Jones will rotate in the game.

Rest assured, Allen has been seeing good reps with Landman and the ones.

"It’s fast pace, getting ready for the season but I’m expecting to get out there and go so if they put me in that group, I’ll be ready," he said."

Allen, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, joins the Buffaloes from the JUCO ranks, as he's played at both Riverside Community College and Arizona Western College.

“Being at the JUCO level itself, it made me hungry," he said. "I started playing with a passion. Being on the field at that level wakes you up. Transitioning to here, I’ve got something to prove.”

True. Luckily for him, Landman, albeit in an unrelentingly intense manner, does what he can to help his position mates get better.

"Sometimes it’s really stressful because I’m still learning and he knows this thing inside and out but overall, it’s good," Allen said of playing with Landman. "I’m sitting next to a guy that’s a veteran and being able to play next to him gets me right.”

“He’s definitely controlling the defense with his words. He helps me get lined up a lot and to get this playbook down. He helps a lot.”

With Allen and Van Diest duking it out, Landman surely will be a valuable asset as a mentor and overseer of technique plus overall performance.