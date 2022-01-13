Jarek Broussard enters the transfer portal

In what continues to be a painful trend to watch for Colorado fans, the Buffs lost yet another top player to the transfer portal, as running back Jarek Broussard announced Thursday afternoon that he'd be seeking a new home.

Broussard burst onto the national radar of college football during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, as in just five regular season games, he rushed for 813 yards (162.6 per game) with three scores, earning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors for his efforts.

Broussard's statistics fell off considerably in 2021, in large part to sharing carries with the likes of Alex Fontenot, Ashaad Clayton, Deion Smith and others.

With the Buffs putting together one of the worst overall offensive seasons in program history, Broussard's contributions suffered along with the team in general.

By year's end, he had rushed for 661 yards for an average of 60.1 per game.

A three-star signee with Colorado's Class of 2018 out of Dallas (Bishop Lynch) Texas, Broussard was hampered by injuries early in his college career, missing the entirety of the 2019 season due to an ACL tear.

But with Fontenot himself forced to miss the entire 2020 season due to injury, Broussard stepped up, establishing himself as Colorado's go-to tailback, as he lead CU in rushing yards the past two seasons.

Broussard is the third scholarship tailback of Colorado's to enter the transfer portal, following Clayton and more recently, Joe Davis.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Fontenot returns to CU for the 2022 season as a senior, while Smith will be a junior and Jayle Stacks enters his sophomore year. Victor Venn, a three-star recruit who signed with Colorado's Class of 2022, will join the Buffaloes this summer as a true freshman.